Dhaka Regency introduces newly upgraded floor

Saturday, 23 September, 2023, 6:02 PM
Published : Saturday, 23 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 72
Life & Style Desk

A new chapter of Dhaka Regency Hotel & Resort, the highly anticipated inauguration of the new look of 10th floor took place on 19 September. The event was graced by the esteemed presence of Justice (Retd.) Moyeenul Islam Chowdhury, Chairman, Dhaka Regency, Shahid Hamid FIH, Executive Director- Dhaka Regency &All Ex-com and head of the Departments. This inauguration marked not only the expansion of the hotel but also a commitment to providing world-class luxury and hospitality to its esteemed guests.

The highlight of the event was the ribbon-cutting by the Chairman of Dhaka Regency Justice (Retd.) Moyeenul Islam Chowdhury.Following the ribbon-cutting, all attendees were invited to explore the newly inaugurated new look of 10th floor. The floor features a range of luxurious suites, state-of-the-art amenities, and making it a truly captivating experience for guests.

Recently, the hotel underwent a significant upgrade, which not only brought a fresh look to the interior but also revamped the entrance area. The new outlook has breathed new life into the lobby, Banquet halls, rooftop and many outlets! With a soaring ceiling, sparkling chandeliers, and plush furnishings, the space exudes an air of opulence and sophistication!!
Overall, the new look and new entrance of Dhaka Regency have elevated the hotel's status.

Guests can now enjoy a more luxurious and modern experience, without compromising on the hotel's renowned service and hospitality. If you're looking for a truly exceptional stay in Dhaka, Dhaka Regency is the place to be.



