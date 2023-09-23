Video
Backpack Brand 'Outdoor Products' makes grand entrance into BD with Yellow

Published : Saturday, 23 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Life & Style Desk

Backpack Brand 'Outdoor Products' makes grand entrance into BD with Yellow

Backpack Brand 'Outdoor Products' makes grand entrance into BD with Yellow

YELLOW, a prominent fashion and lifestyle brand in Bangladesh, has introduced internationally renowned backpack brand, Outdoor Products, to the Bangladeshi market in an exclusive partnership. The grand launch event unfolded on September 20at YELLOW's flagship store on Gulshan Avenue.

The spectacular ceremonywas graced by the distinguished presence of IWAMA Kiminori, Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh, Naved Husain, Advisor to BEXIMCO Group, Ahmed Shahryar Rahman, CEO & President of BEXIMCO Textiles, Apparel and PPE Division, Morita Hiroshi, Managing Director of ITOCHU Textile Prominent (Asia) Limited , Tetsuro Kano, Chief Representative and General Manager of ITOCHU Corporation's Dhaka Liaison Office, Kato, CEO of ITOCHU India, Shehryar Burney, Executive Director, Yellow and Hadi S A Chowdhury, Senior General Manager and Head of Retail Operations, YELLOW.

IWAMA, Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh, remarked,"I'm always saying, strengthening relationships to humans is more important. Thus, introduction of the product will create the bridge. This is one of the clear pieces of evidence."

"This is a big stage for Japanese companies to penetrate to Bangladesh's domestic market.  It's a big first step, I hope other Japanese companies would follow the brave step forward that this Company proceeded with," He added.

Naved Husain, Advisor to BEXIMCO Group, stated, "It's a pleasure to collab with Outdoor Products. We are proud of it. It's going to impact the lifestyle of Yong people in Bangladesh. It will encourage hiking at trekking to explore the beauty of Bangladesh. It's not about a good product, It's also about the lifestyle."




