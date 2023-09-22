Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 22 September, 2023, 11:49 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Air Force chief departs for UAE

Published : Friday, 22 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61
Staff Correspondent

Air Force chief departs for UAE

Air Force chief departs for UAE

Chief of Air Staff of Bangladesh Air Force Air Chief Marshal Shaikh Abdul Hannan, left Dhaka for United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Thursday for an official visit along with two entourages.

During this period, Chief of Air Staff of Bangladesh Air Force will visit AAL Group MRO Facility's Helicopter Repair, Maintenance and Overhaul Plant on invitation of AAL Group located at Sharjah, according to ISPR.

Besides, he will also visit the training center of the said institution.

This visit of Chief of Air Staff will play a significant role in strengthening the existing relationship between the two countries.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


PM to address UNGA today
US taking steps to impose visa restrictions on BD individuals
Govt can't guarantee violence-free election without support from all: Momen
Vigil heightened to prevent use of illegal, legal firearms by criminals during polls
Don't forget the Rohingyas: PM urges Int'l community
Uzra Zeya discusses upcoming national election with PM
Our aim is to organise fair polls: Home boss
AL to face anti-govt movement of BNP, allies at field level


Latest News
4 held with firearms, ammunitions in Cumilla
Missing youth's decomposed body recovered after 16 days
ICC unveils prize money for 2023 Cricket World Cup
No election under Sheikh Hasina: Fakhrul
Teenager electrocuted in city
Mother, daughter travel different places stealing ornaments worth Tk 4 lakh
Khaleda Zia shifted to cabin from CCU
Fugitive war criminal arrested in Mymensingh
Election will be held on time in free, fair manner: Hasan
Teacher, daughter killed as tree branch falls on them in Rangpur
Most Read News
Rohingya repatriation to Myanmar is govt’s outmost priority, PM tells Uzra Zeya
Eid-e-Miladunnabi Jashan-e-Julus on Sept 28 in Ctg
Client robbed off Tk 20 lakh inside bank, two cops among five arrested
'EU won't send observation team due to budgetary constraints'
'Taposh's speech has a feudal-terrorist feel'
India suspends visa processing for Canadian citizens: service provider
'Don't print new money,' Dr Wahiduddin Mahmud advises BB
US prepared to extend support for 'free, fair, peaceful' election in Bangladesh: Peter Haas
Challenges for our digital banking
BNP's rally in Sylhet in afternoon
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft