Air Force chief departs for UAE

Chief of Air Staff of Bangladesh Air Force Air Chief Marshal Shaikh Abdul Hannan, left Dhaka for United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Thursday for an official visit along with two entourages.During this period, Chief of Air Staff of Bangladesh Air Force will visit AAL Group MRO Facility's Helicopter Repair, Maintenance and Overhaul Plant on invitation of AAL Group located at Sharjah, according to ISPR.Besides, he will also visit the training center of the said institution.This visit of Chief of Air Staff will play a significant role in strengthening the existing relationship between the two countries.