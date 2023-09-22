PM seeks int'l support in 5 key areas for improving healthcare

Video
Published : Friday, 22 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40

NEW YORK, Sept 21: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday identified five areas where international partners can extend their support to improve the country's universal health system.

She made the suggestions while speaking at the UNGA High-level Meeting on "Universal Health Coverage (UHC)" at the UN Headquarters here.

The first area she mentioned is related to sustaining development assistance for children, mothers, and adolescents' health and addressing migrants' health and the climate-health nexus.

Her second suggestion was to share expertise in developing an inter-operable, data-driven Health Information System with Health ID for all.

She also sought support to help develop a robust health insurance scheme suited to Bangladesh context.

The PM's fourth plea was to enhance health sector investments, including in fast-growing health-tech start-ups.

In her fifth proposal she called for compliance with TRIP obligations on patent disclosure and technology transfer for protecting public health.

"Our generation can change history by promoting UHC. Let us all join hands to make that possible," she said.

PM Hasina said that Universal Health Coverage is one of the most ambitious yet achievable SDG targets.

In Bangladesh, she said, the government has a constitutional obligation to ensure healthcare access to all.

"We have established a nationwide healthcare system, from community clinics to specialised medical hospitals. We work closely with non-government partners at the grassroots," she noted.

She mentioned that the growing health sector investments have paid dividends. The government has reduced maternal mortality to 163 per one hundred thousand live births. Neonatal mortality has decreased to 15 and under-five mortality to 28 per thousand live births.    �UNB



