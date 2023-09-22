Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 22 September, 2023, 11:49 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

US pre-poll observation mission to arrive on Oct 7

Published : Friday, 22 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 90
Diplomatic Correspondent

The United States will send a pre-election observation mission to Bangladesh on October 7 ahead of the Bangladesh's parliamentary election.

"The six-member delegation will arrive in Dhaka on October 7, US Embassy spokesperson Bryan Schiller told journalists on Thursday. The delegation will be in Bangladesh from October 7 to 13 and will include six delegates plus support staff, he added.

According to him the delegation will issue a public statement highlighting positive trends as well as areas of concern and offering practical recommendations.

Bangladesh's 12th national election is likely to be held in early January.

Schiller said the US-funded International Republican Institute (IRI) and National Democratic Institute (NDI) will independently and impartially conduct a joint pre-election assessment mission (PEAM) in accordance with the NDI's Declaration of Principles for International Observers.  

"It will meet the Bangladesh Election Commission, government agencies, political parties, citizen observers, civil society organizations, including women's and youth groups, Bangladesh and international media organizations, and foreign diplomatic missions."

"The team will also likely hold a series of briefings and consultations with relevant international stakeholders, policymakers in Washington, DC, and constituencies supporting electoral integrity in Bangladesh."

"While the primary role of the PEAM is to provide independent and impartial information on election preparation and the electoral context, it will also determine whether to send a limited international election observation mission for Election Day," Schiller said.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


PM to address UNGA today
US taking steps to impose visa restrictions on BD individuals
Govt can't guarantee violence-free election without support from all: Momen
Vigil heightened to prevent use of illegal, legal firearms by criminals during polls
Don't forget the Rohingyas: PM urges Int'l community
Uzra Zeya discusses upcoming national election with PM
Our aim is to organise fair polls: Home boss
AL to face anti-govt movement of BNP, allies at field level


Latest News
4 held with firearms, ammunitions in Cumilla
Missing youth's decomposed body recovered after 16 days
ICC unveils prize money for 2023 Cricket World Cup
No election under Sheikh Hasina: Fakhrul
Teenager electrocuted in city
Mother, daughter travel different places stealing ornaments worth Tk 4 lakh
Khaleda Zia shifted to cabin from CCU
Fugitive war criminal arrested in Mymensingh
Election will be held on time in free, fair manner: Hasan
Teacher, daughter killed as tree branch falls on them in Rangpur
Most Read News
Rohingya repatriation to Myanmar is govt’s outmost priority, PM tells Uzra Zeya
Eid-e-Miladunnabi Jashan-e-Julus on Sept 28 in Ctg
Client robbed off Tk 20 lakh inside bank, two cops among five arrested
'EU won't send observation team due to budgetary constraints'
'Taposh's speech has a feudal-terrorist feel'
India suspends visa processing for Canadian citizens: service provider
'Don't print new money,' Dr Wahiduddin Mahmud advises BB
US prepared to extend support for 'free, fair, peaceful' election in Bangladesh: Peter Haas
Challenges for our digital banking
BNP's rally in Sylhet in afternoon
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft