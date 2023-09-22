US pre-poll observation mission to arrive on Oct 7







"The six-member delegation will arrive in Dhaka on October 7, US Embassy spokesperson Bryan Schiller told journalists on Thursday. The delegation will be in Bangladesh from October 7 to 13 and will include six delegates plus support staff, he added.



According to him the delegation will issue a public statement highlighting positive trends as well as areas of concern and offering practical recommendations.

Bangladesh's 12th national election is likely to be held in early January.



Schiller said the US-funded International Republican Institute (IRI) and National Democratic Institute (NDI) will independently and impartially conduct a joint pre-election assessment mission (PEAM) in accordance with the NDI's Declaration of Principles for International Observers.



"It will meet the Bangladesh Election Commission, government agencies, political parties, citizen observers, civil society organizations, including women's and youth groups, Bangladesh and international media organizations, and foreign diplomatic missions."



"The team will also likely hold a series of briefings and consultations with relevant international stakeholders, policymakers in Washington, DC, and constituencies supporting electoral integrity in Bangladesh."



"While the primary role of the PEAM is to provide independent and impartial information on election preparation and the electoral context, it will also determine whether to send a limited international election observation mission for Election Day," Schiller said.



The United States will send a pre-election observation mission to Bangladesh on October 7 ahead of the Bangladesh's parliamentary election."The six-member delegation will arrive in Dhaka on October 7, US Embassy spokesperson Bryan Schiller told journalists on Thursday. The delegation will be in Bangladesh from October 7 to 13 and will include six delegates plus support staff, he added.According to him the delegation will issue a public statement highlighting positive trends as well as areas of concern and offering practical recommendations.Bangladesh's 12th national election is likely to be held in early January.Schiller said the US-funded International Republican Institute (IRI) and National Democratic Institute (NDI) will independently and impartially conduct a joint pre-election assessment mission (PEAM) in accordance with the NDI's Declaration of Principles for International Observers."It will meet the Bangladesh Election Commission, government agencies, political parties, citizen observers, civil society organizations, including women's and youth groups, Bangladesh and international media organizations, and foreign diplomatic missions.""The team will also likely hold a series of briefings and consultations with relevant international stakeholders, policymakers in Washington, DC, and constituencies supporting electoral integrity in Bangladesh.""While the primary role of the PEAM is to provide independent and impartial information on election preparation and the electoral context, it will also determine whether to send a limited international election observation mission for Election Day," Schiller said.