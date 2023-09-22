AL, alliance partners preparing for general election







However, seat sharing among the alliance partners will be finalised after seeing whether or not BNP contests the polls.

AL's partner Jatiya Party, also the opposition party in the Jatiya Sangsad, is also active keeping the next general election in view.





Political observers think that the issue of seat sharing among AL and its partners would depend on whether or not BNP, the main opposition party, participates in the election.



The 14-party alliance partners except AL, are demanding and will demand more seats from AL, AL's grassroots leaders and activists want to leave the seats to the partners that were given to them in the last two elections.



AL grassroots leaders think that though AL is in power for the third consecutive terms and lots of development and progression have been done all over the country but less development works were done in the partners' constituencies.



At the same time, AL leaders think that ruling party's nomination aspirants in those seats are more popular and connected to the general people than the alliance candidates.



Alliance partners get some importance during elections, especially Workers Party, JSD, Tarikat Federation and Samyabadi Dal having strong connection with some foreign countries and influence in Bangladesh politics.



AL insiders said that party candidates are preparing for the 12th general election.



Information about these candidates is being collected by the AL high command. During last six months, AL President Sheikh Hasina herself made inquiries like who are popular, connected with people, or who are away from the people, and who have acceptability in constituencies for six months.



Similarly, AL is making inquiries about the candidates of the alliance. If any candidate of AL is more popular than the candidate of the alliance, that will also be considered. However, as the matter of seat sharing with the partners is still not clear, the AL nomination aspirants became more active in their respective constituencies than those of the partners.



Local AL leaders are desperate to take the seats that were given to the alliance candidates in the 2014 and 2018 elections.



Several grassroots leaders of AL said that the ruling party was facing multiple challenges over the election. "We have to move forward by facing these challenges. Grassroots politics is getting stronger day by day before f the election," They said.



Senior leaders of the Grand Alliance, AL, Juba League and fraternal organisations are seeking nominations.



That is why they are regularly participating in various programmes. Many central leaders left Dhaka to be active in local politics.



According to party sources, AL will participate in the together with the partners. When 14-party alliance leaders raised the issue with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, she assured them that AL will go to polls with the parners.



However, the AL high command has not yet taken any decision about the seat sharing with the partners.



Amir Hossain Amu, spokesperson and coordinator of 14-party alliance and AL's advisory council member, told the Daily Observer, "The next election will be contested with then alliance partners. Unity of the 14- party alliance will be maintained. The 14 parties will continue to be active against sectarian forces."



"However, there has been no discussion yet on who the candidates of alliance are and which seat they are going to get," he added.



Hasanul Haq Inu, President of JSD, one of the important leaders of the 14-party alliance, in a recent interview said that his party will demand more seats from Awami League.



Inu said, "We are in alliance with Awami League. We are taking preparations for the election as an alliance. JSD will demand more seats. We will continue to discuss this issue. We will propose to keep many seats open, in which more than one candidate of the alliance partners can contest."



