Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 22 September, 2023, 11:48 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Dhaka signs treaty of high seas for sustainable use of marine resources

Published : Friday, 22 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 74

NEW YORK, Sept 21: Bangladesh has signed the Marine Biodiversity of Areas Beyond National Jurisdiction (BBNJ) , also known as "Treaty of the High Seas", to protect and use marine resources in a sustainable way.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina signed the agreement on Wednesday under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea at the Ground Floor, General assembly Building, Treaty Event area here.

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said this while briefing reporters about the prime minister's engagements here in New York.

The BBNJ is a new instrument developed within the framework of the United Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

Momen said he held several bilateral meetings with Singapore's foreign minister of Singapore Vivian Balakrishnan and Netherlands foreign trade and development cooperation minister Liesje Schreinemache as well as attended several high level events, including Breakfast Summit on Climate Mobility and 18th Asia Cooperation Dialogue.

In the climate summit, Momen said, "Bangladesh has become a role model for the rest of the countries to face the adverse impact of climate change."  

He said the rich countries are mainly responsible for carbon emission while the contribution of the developing countries is only 0.47 percent.

The foreign minister called upon the developed countries to keep up their commitments to attain the goal of mobilising US$100 billion per year for the climate fund.     �UNB



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


PM to address UNGA today
US taking steps to impose visa restrictions on BD individuals
Govt can't guarantee violence-free election without support from all: Momen
Vigil heightened to prevent use of illegal, legal firearms by criminals during polls
Don't forget the Rohingyas: PM urges Int'l community
Uzra Zeya discusses upcoming national election with PM
Our aim is to organise fair polls: Home boss
AL to face anti-govt movement of BNP, allies at field level


Latest News
4 held with firearms, ammunitions in Cumilla
Missing youth's decomposed body recovered after 16 days
ICC unveils prize money for 2023 Cricket World Cup
No election under Sheikh Hasina: Fakhrul
Teenager electrocuted in city
Mother, daughter travel different places stealing ornaments worth Tk 4 lakh
Khaleda Zia shifted to cabin from CCU
Fugitive war criminal arrested in Mymensingh
Election will be held on time in free, fair manner: Hasan
Teacher, daughter killed as tree branch falls on them in Rangpur
Most Read News
Rohingya repatriation to Myanmar is govt’s outmost priority, PM tells Uzra Zeya
Eid-e-Miladunnabi Jashan-e-Julus on Sept 28 in Ctg
Client robbed off Tk 20 lakh inside bank, two cops among five arrested
'EU won't send observation team due to budgetary constraints'
'Taposh's speech has a feudal-terrorist feel'
India suspends visa processing for Canadian citizens: service provider
'Don't print new money,' Dr Wahiduddin Mahmud advises BB
US prepared to extend support for 'free, fair, peaceful' election in Bangladesh: Peter Haas
Challenges for our digital banking
BNP's rally in Sylhet in afternoon
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft