Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 22 September, 2023, 11:48 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

World major economies to be honest to avert climate crisis: PM

Published : Friday, 22 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 78

NEW YORK, Sept 21: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday said the world major economies should exercise honesty about climate change to avoid impending crisis.

"We expect the world's major economies to remain honest about climate change and do their fair share to avert the impending crisis," she said.

The prime minister made the remarks in a" High Level Thematic Session of Climate Ambition Summit on "Delivering Climate Justice: Accelerating Ambition and Implementation on Adaptation and Early Warnings for All" at ECOSOC Chamber here.

She arrived in New York on September 17 to attend the 78th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

The premier said Bangladesh's experience demonstrated that investing in adaptation and early warning makes perfect sense.

"We hope our development partners will seize these opportunities to deliver climate justice," she said.

Sheikh Hasina said that Bangladesh has joined this session to lend support to two initiatives by the UN secretary general.
    
As a climate justice advocate, she said Bangladesh stands ready to align with any constructive move that advances the agenda.

The prime minister said that Bangladesh has requested the UN system to conduct a table-top exercise on nation-wide earthquake modeling.

She said they are working on Bangladesh's second satellite, Bangabandhu II, as an Earth Observatory.

"Bangladesh is willing to share its expertise with other vulnerable countries through South-South and triangular cooperation," she said.

She also expressed her hope that "early warnings for all" will be able to encourage MDBs and IFIs to join such efforts. The premier mentioned that Bangladesh had reduced fatalities to a single digit compared to the millions that perished during the Bhola Cyclone in 1970.

"We have one of the world's largest community volunteer programmes comprising 65,000 coastal people," she said. Bangladesh's latest National Plan for Disaster Management has adopted an integrated multi-hazard early warning approach, the prime minister said.

"We are using mobile technology to provide regular updates on weather forecasts," she said.
Thematic Ambassador of the Climate Vulnerable Forum (CVF) Saima Wazed was     present.    �BSS



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


PM to address UNGA today
US taking steps to impose visa restrictions on BD individuals
Govt can't guarantee violence-free election without support from all: Momen
Vigil heightened to prevent use of illegal, legal firearms by criminals during polls
Don't forget the Rohingyas: PM urges Int'l community
Uzra Zeya discusses upcoming national election with PM
Our aim is to organise fair polls: Home boss
AL to face anti-govt movement of BNP, allies at field level


Latest News
4 held with firearms, ammunitions in Cumilla
Missing youth's decomposed body recovered after 16 days
ICC unveils prize money for 2023 Cricket World Cup
No election under Sheikh Hasina: Fakhrul
Teenager electrocuted in city
Mother, daughter travel different places stealing ornaments worth Tk 4 lakh
Khaleda Zia shifted to cabin from CCU
Fugitive war criminal arrested in Mymensingh
Election will be held on time in free, fair manner: Hasan
Teacher, daughter killed as tree branch falls on them in Rangpur
Most Read News
Rohingya repatriation to Myanmar is govt’s outmost priority, PM tells Uzra Zeya
Eid-e-Miladunnabi Jashan-e-Julus on Sept 28 in Ctg
Client robbed off Tk 20 lakh inside bank, two cops among five arrested
'EU won't send observation team due to budgetary constraints'
'Taposh's speech has a feudal-terrorist feel'
India suspends visa processing for Canadian citizens: service provider
'Don't print new money,' Dr Wahiduddin Mahmud advises BB
US prepared to extend support for 'free, fair, peaceful' election in Bangladesh: Peter Haas
Challenges for our digital banking
BNP's rally in Sylhet in afternoon
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft