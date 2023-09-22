Video
Home Front Page

Six firms get approval for importing 6 crore eggs

Published : Friday, 22 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 82
Business Correspondent

The Commerce Ministry has approved the import of another six crore eggs to stabilize the egg market. Six companies have been given approval to import these eggs.

The companies are Cheese Gallery, Popular Trade Syndicate, M/S Ripa Enterprises, SM Corporation, BDS Corporation and M/S Zainoor Traders.

On Thursday, the Public Relations Officer of the Ministry of Commerce Haider Ali confirmed this to the media.

Sources said the import of six crore eggs has been approved for the time being to bring stability to the egg market. In view of the application of six firms, each of which has been given permission to import one crore eggs.

Further decision will be taken considering market conditions. Imported eggs will be sold at the retail level at a price set by the government at Tk 12 a piece.

The government has set five conditions for the import of eggs. These are the eggs must be imported from countries free of avian influenza or bird flu.

A certificate free from avian influenza or bird flu harmful bacteria issued by the competent authority designated or empowered by the government of the exporting country shall be submitted for each consignment of imported eggs. To pay the duties or taxes prescribed by the government. Prohibited goods cannot be imported.

Other regulations of the government must be followed. Earlier on September 18, four companies were allowed to import four crore eggs.

Earlier on September 14, the government fixed the price of eggs at the retail level at Tk 12 amid the increase in the prices of daily essentials.



