EU to send a short observation team during nat'l polls







The European Union (EU) will not send a full-fledged observation team during the upcoming national elections due to its financial budgetary constraint. In a recent e-mail sent to the EC Secretariat, the EU Secretariat informed the EC about its decision.



While briefing, Election Commission Secretary Md Jahangir Alam made the disclosure.

However, the EU authority hasn't yet clear that whether the EU will send any small delegation or those who are in Bangladesh now will observe the upcoming election.



He said, "The EU will not be sending a full-fledged observation team due to budgetary constraints in FY23-24."



In the letter, the EU head of delegation also said that they will continue to communicate with the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal, the EC secretary added.



Jahangir Alam also said that the EU delegation also thanked the EC for fruitful discussion with the stakeholders during their visit in July this year.



The delegation has submitted their complete report to the EU headquarters and it is matter of money to send a complete observation team during the election.



"Due to inadequate budgetary allocation, it wouldn't be possible to send the full-fledged observation team. But, it would continue communication with CEC," the EC secretary added.



