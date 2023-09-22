8 dead, 2,889 hospitalised with dengue







Eight more deaths were reported from dengue in 24 hours till Thursday morning, raising the fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 875 this year.During the period, 2,889 more patients were hospitalised with the viral fever, according to the DGHS.Of the new patients, 789 were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka and the rest outside the capital--indicating a worsening situation across the country, DGHS said.A total of 10,280 dengue patients, including 3,696 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country. �UNB