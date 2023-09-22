Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 22 September, 2023, 11:48 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

8 dead, 2,889 hospitalised with dengue

Published : Friday, 22 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 196

Eight more deaths were reported from dengue in 24 hours till Thursday morning, raising the fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 875 this year.

During the period, 2,889 more patients were hospitalised with the viral fever, according to the DGHS.

Of the new patients, 789 were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka and the rest outside the capital--indicating a worsening situation across the country, DGHS said.

A total of 10,280 dengue patients, including 3,696 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.    �UNB



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


PM to address UNGA today
US taking steps to impose visa restrictions on BD individuals
Govt can't guarantee violence-free election without support from all: Momen
Vigil heightened to prevent use of illegal, legal firearms by criminals during polls
Don't forget the Rohingyas: PM urges Int'l community
Uzra Zeya discusses upcoming national election with PM
Our aim is to organise fair polls: Home boss
AL to face anti-govt movement of BNP, allies at field level


Latest News
4 held with firearms, ammunitions in Cumilla
Missing youth's decomposed body recovered after 16 days
ICC unveils prize money for 2023 Cricket World Cup
No election under Sheikh Hasina: Fakhrul
Teenager electrocuted in city
Mother, daughter travel different places stealing ornaments worth Tk 4 lakh
Khaleda Zia shifted to cabin from CCU
Fugitive war criminal arrested in Mymensingh
Election will be held on time in free, fair manner: Hasan
Teacher, daughter killed as tree branch falls on them in Rangpur
Most Read News
Rohingya repatriation to Myanmar is govt’s outmost priority, PM tells Uzra Zeya
Eid-e-Miladunnabi Jashan-e-Julus on Sept 28 in Ctg
Client robbed off Tk 20 lakh inside bank, two cops among five arrested
'EU won't send observation team due to budgetary constraints'
'Taposh's speech has a feudal-terrorist feel'
India suspends visa processing for Canadian citizens: service provider
'Don't print new money,' Dr Wahiduddin Mahmud advises BB
US prepared to extend support for 'free, fair, peaceful' election in Bangladesh: Peter Haas
Challenges for our digital banking
BNP's rally in Sylhet in afternoon
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft