Revenue collection deficit increasing: NBR







In the first two months of the fiscal year, July and August, the revenue deficit stood at Tk 4,870 crore. The target of revenue collection in these two months was Tk 50,321 crore, against which Tk 46,233 crore was collected.



Although this income is 14.74 per cent higher than the same period of last fiscal year. In the same period of the fiscal year 2022-23, the amount of revenue collection was Tk 40,293 crore.

The Former Chairman of NBR Mohammad Abdul Mazid said the revenue collection will be less in the current situation. There is no

difference of opinion on this matter. But the government has not taken the necessary reforms to increase revenue collection.

He also said a target should be made. It is easy to calculate. But there is no concrete action on how to increase revenue, where reforms will increase revenue. As a result, the revenue deficit is increasing.



There is a target of collecting Tk 430,000 crore in the current fiscal year. However, those concerned say that if the deficit increases like this, NBR will not be able to achieve the target of revenue collection this time as well.



The highest revenue in the first two months of the current fiscal year came from Value Added Tax or VAT. However, VAT and Income Tax did not achieve the target. Stakeholders say revenue from VAT has increased due to high inflation. And as the return filing time approached, the desired revenue did not come even from income tax.



In July and August, VAT of Tk 1,144 crore was collected less than the target. The target of VAT collection in these two months was Tk19,085.01 crore but the collection was Tk 17,940.82 crore.



This income is 19.34 per cent higher than the same period of last fiscal year. During the last fiscal year under discussion, the income from VAT was Tk 15,033.03 crore.



In July and August income tax and travel tax of Tk 2,958.16 crore were collected less than the target. In these two months, the target was Tk 15,059 crore, Tk 12,100.84 crore have been collected.



This income is 16.39 per cent higher than the same period of last fiscal year. During the last fiscal year under discussion, the income from VAT was Tk 10,96.82 crore.



However, despite the dollar crisis, duty collection from imports and exports have increased. Even Tk 14.62 crore more than the target has been collected. In the first two months of the fiscal year, the target was Tk 16,177.50 crore but Tk 16,192.12 crore was realized.



During the last fiscal year under discussion, the revenue from this sector was Tk 14,863.60 crore. Accordingly, in the first two months of the current fiscal year, the growth from import and export has been 8.94 per cent.



The Executive Director of the private research organization Policy Research Institute and former official of the IMF Ahsan H Mansur said that the problem of financing is very old.



But this crisis has become evident during the crises. Because the revenue collection is very bad. External credit flows are not satisfactory.



In this situation, the government will be under great pressure to implement the budget. To deal with this pressure, he suggested a major reduction of expenditure in the budget, increasing foreign aid and strengthening revenue collection.



Sources said that the government has taken several steps to discourage imports since April last year as the dollar weakened as global commodity prices rose after the Russia-Ukraine war broke out.



Those restrictions were not later relaxed, but rather increased in some cases. As a result, imports are continuously decreasing.



According to the latest Bangladesh Bank estimates, imports fell by 5.7 per cent from July to January. This has an impact on revenue collection. Last January there was a negative growth in import duty collection.



