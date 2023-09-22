Video
Friday, 22 September, 2023
1st BD-NZ ODI washed away

Published : Friday, 22 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 132
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh and New Zealand shared points as the first of the three-match ODI was washed away at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka on Thursday.

In the afternoon, Bangladesh won the toss and invited New Zealand to chase considering the overcast condition. The visitors started cautiously and managed to score nine runs from 4.3 overs without causing any damage, when the rain stopped the game for over two hours. The match was revised to 42-over a side.

After the rain the wickets became tougher for the batters and New Zealand were able to manage 19 runs for two wickets off revised powerplay consisting of nine overs as opener Finn Allen and Chad Bowes departed on nine and one             respectively.

The wickets started getting better as the match progressed and the 97-run 3rd wicket stand between Will Young and Henry Nicholls however brought back the visitors in the race.

Young hoarded 58 runs off 91 balls with four boundaries and one over boundary while Nicholls missed a fifty for six runs. He faced 57 balls to hit three boundaries.

However, soon after the departure of Young and Nicholls, the Blackcaps had fallen in danger again as they had been struggling with 136 runs for five wickets from 33.4 overs, when the rain came again.

The match officials waited for one hour and 45 minutes more to resume the game. But the match was declared abandoned as the situation remained unchanged.

Mustafizur Rahman hauled three wickets for 27 runs delivering seven over and Nasum Ahmed picked up the rest allowing 21 runs from eight overs.

The two sides will meet again on September 23 and 26 in the next two matches of the series at the same venue before leaving Dhaka for India on September 27 to take part in the World Cup.



