Momen stresses on targeted policy interventions for climate migrants







The Foreign Minister also highlighted Bangladesh's climate vulnerability and the challenges posed by climate-induced displacement of approximately 650,000 people every year.



He was addressing a high-level breakfast of the Climate Mobility Summit on 'Harnessing Climate Mobility for Adaptation and Resilience' held on September 20, on the sidelines of the 78th UN General Assembly in New York, Foreign Ministry release said on Thursday.

Dr Momen also urged for mainstreaming of the issue of climate mobility in both climate change and migration discourses.



He further emphasized the need to establish international financing mechanisms to support climate migrants, including the proposed loss and damage fund.



He shared various actions taken by the government to address climate-induced displacements in the country, including the world's largest climate migrants' rehabilitation project in Cox's Bazar.



Moderated by Amy Pope, Director General-elect of International Organisation for Migration (IOM), the event was co-hosted by Bangladesh, Tuvalu, Niger, Botswana, Tonga, Comoros, Guatemala as well as, IOM, President of the UN General Assembly and UN Global Centre of Climate Mobility.

