Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 22 September, 2023, 11:47 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Momen stresses on targeted policy interventions for climate migrants

Published : Friday, 22 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 77
Diplomatic Correspondent

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen has emphasized the importance of targeted policy interventions for climate migrants as part of the global commitment to 'leave no one behind.'

The Foreign Minister also highlighted Bangladesh's climate vulnerability and the challenges posed by climate-induced displacement of approximately 650,000 people every year.
 
He was addressing a high-level breakfast of the Climate Mobility Summit on 'Harnessing Climate Mobility for Adaptation and Resilience' held on September 20, on the sidelines of the 78th UN General Assembly in New York, Foreign Ministry release said on Thursday.   

Dr Momen also urged for mainstreaming of the issue of climate mobility in both climate change and migration discourses.  

He further emphasized the need to establish international financing mechanisms to support climate migrants, including the proposed loss and damage fund.   

He shared various actions taken by the government to address climate-induced displacements in the country, including the world's largest climate migrants' rehabilitation project in Cox's Bazar.  

Moderated by Amy Pope, Director General-elect of International Organisation for Migration (IOM), the event was co-hosted by Bangladesh, Tuvalu, Niger, Botswana, Tonga, Comoros, Guatemala as well as, IOM, President of the UN General Assembly and UN Global Centre of Climate Mobility. 




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


4 dead, 2,153 hospitalised with dengue
3 more industries at BSMSN to go into production next year
Vietnam keen to enhance trade, investment ties with Bangladesh
Two cops, 3 others placed on remand
Headmaster found dead in city hotel
Dhaka urges OIC members to contribute voluntary fund to bear legal expenses of Rohingya case
Fakhrul says no election to be held under Hasina
Momen stresses on targeted policy interventions for climate migrants


Latest News
4 held with firearms, ammunitions in Cumilla
Missing youth's decomposed body recovered after 16 days
ICC unveils prize money for 2023 Cricket World Cup
No election under Sheikh Hasina: Fakhrul
Teenager electrocuted in city
Mother, daughter travel different places stealing ornaments worth Tk 4 lakh
Khaleda Zia shifted to cabin from CCU
Fugitive war criminal arrested in Mymensingh
Election will be held on time in free, fair manner: Hasan
Teacher, daughter killed as tree branch falls on them in Rangpur
Most Read News
Rohingya repatriation to Myanmar is govt’s outmost priority, PM tells Uzra Zeya
Eid-e-Miladunnabi Jashan-e-Julus on Sept 28 in Ctg
Client robbed off Tk 20 lakh inside bank, two cops among five arrested
'EU won't send observation team due to budgetary constraints'
'Taposh's speech has a feudal-terrorist feel'
India suspends visa processing for Canadian citizens: service provider
'Don't print new money,' Dr Wahiduddin Mahmud advises BB
US prepared to extend support for 'free, fair, peaceful' election in Bangladesh: Peter Haas
Challenges for our digital banking
BNP's rally in Sylhet in afternoon
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft