Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 22 September, 2023, 11:47 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Special units watching militants’ poll-time activities

Published : Friday, 22 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57
Mamunur Rashid

 
Law enforcement agencies including specialized militant prevention organizations kept a sharp eye on militant groups ahead of the upcoming general election.

Militant organizations choose to conduct their organizational activities, while law enforcement agencies are busy with election activities.
According to Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) Unit, before the election, the law and order forces are busy due to election meetings and maintaining law and order.

Militants think law enforcers will pay less attention to them at this time. This has happened before. As a result, they chose the period of the general election for organizational activities, he added.

He said the police had no special unit to deal with militants. The job of CTTC is to control the activities of militants. So, militants will not get the previous space in the upcoming general election.

Many people, including some with their family members, have left their homes after being inspired by the so-called new militant organisation "Imam Mahmud's Kafella," which they believe as Hijrat (religious migration), said police at a press conference, quoting 10 alleged militants arrested from Moulvibazar on August 12.

Police said they were arrested while taking preparation for 'jihad' on a hill in a remote area of Kulaura upazila in the district.

The group also bought 50 decimals of land on the hill to build a training camp, said Md Asaduzzaman, Additional Commissioner and head of Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) at Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) media centre in the capital.

They believe that their leader, Imam Mahmud, is the person who is supposed to come to the world before Imam Mahdi, as mentioned in various books of hadith, and he will lead the Jihad in the Indian subcontinent, said Md Asaduzzaman, Additional Commissioner and head of the CTTC, at the DMP media centre.

"Militancy has been inactive during last few years but in recent times the militants are again trying to destabilize the country by reorganizing themselves," the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) Legal and Media Wing Director Commander Khandaker Al Moin said recently.

He said that the main mandate of the elite anti-crime force is to contain, eliminate militants by arresting them.

So far, a total of nine militant organizations have been banned in the country including the recently banned militant organization Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya.

"We have seen that JMB carried out the series of bomb attacks across the country on August 17, when Harkatul Jihad Al-Islami (HUJI) was also active. Last year, the RAB has arrested JMB's self-proclaimed Amir Ujjal Master during a bank robbery," said Commander Al Moin.

Those are still active in these old organizations joined the new militant outfit Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya, which has already been banned."

He said they are also recruiting new members, while the RAB detectives are working intensively to arrest them. Apart from RAB, other law enforcement agencies are also working on it.

However, RAB detectives are working in coordination with other law enforcement agencies to determine whether they are working to attack or destabilize the country.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


4 dead, 2,153 hospitalised with dengue
3 more industries at BSMSN to go into production next year
Vietnam keen to enhance trade, investment ties with Bangladesh
Two cops, 3 others placed on remand
Headmaster found dead in city hotel
Dhaka urges OIC members to contribute voluntary fund to bear legal expenses of Rohingya case
Fakhrul says no election to be held under Hasina
Momen stresses on targeted policy interventions for climate migrants


Latest News
4 held with firearms, ammunitions in Cumilla
Missing youth's decomposed body recovered after 16 days
ICC unveils prize money for 2023 Cricket World Cup
No election under Sheikh Hasina: Fakhrul
Teenager electrocuted in city
Mother, daughter travel different places stealing ornaments worth Tk 4 lakh
Khaleda Zia shifted to cabin from CCU
Fugitive war criminal arrested in Mymensingh
Election will be held on time in free, fair manner: Hasan
Teacher, daughter killed as tree branch falls on them in Rangpur
Most Read News
Rohingya repatriation to Myanmar is govt’s outmost priority, PM tells Uzra Zeya
Eid-e-Miladunnabi Jashan-e-Julus on Sept 28 in Ctg
Client robbed off Tk 20 lakh inside bank, two cops among five arrested
'EU won't send observation team due to budgetary constraints'
'Taposh's speech has a feudal-terrorist feel'
India suspends visa processing for Canadian citizens: service provider
'Don't print new money,' Dr Wahiduddin Mahmud advises BB
US prepared to extend support for 'free, fair, peaceful' election in Bangladesh: Peter Haas
Challenges for our digital banking
BNP's rally in Sylhet in afternoon
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft