Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 22 September, 2023, 11:47 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Two cops, 3 others held with snatched Tk 20 lakh

Published : Friday, 22 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57
Staff Correspondent


Five people including two policemen have been arrested by the detectives on charge of robbing  Tk 20 lakh from a client entering the IFIC Bank Limited branch at Paltan in the capital.

The snatching incident happened at the Paltan Branch of IFIC Bank Limited at about 2:00pm on Thursday (September 21). Later, the detectives arrested the accused.
The arrested were Constable Mahbub and Constable Asif. Both of them have been closed at Demra Police Lines. The three others are Sohel, footpath hawker Ridoy and his associate Manju.

Police said one Azim Uddin, an employee of businessman Abdullah Al Mamun, went to the bank to deposit Tk 20 lakh. Entering the bank, he stood in the queue. At that time, two people in police uniform dragged him outside the bank. Then they fled snatching Tk 20 lakh from Azim Uddin.

Receiving information, Paltan police and DB's Motijheel Zonal team went to the place of occurence. Examining the CCTV footage of the bank, they detained footpath hawker Ridoy and his associate Manju from in front of the bank.

Then police questioned them. According to their information, the DB later arrested constable Mahbub and constable Asif with Tk 10 lakh.

Then, police arrested one Sohel along with a motorcycle from Basabo in the capital. During the arrest, the detectives recovered the rest Tk 10 lakh from his possession. Motijheel Division's deputy police commissioner (DC) Hayatul Islam stated it to media.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


4 dead, 2,153 hospitalised with dengue
3 more industries at BSMSN to go into production next year
Vietnam keen to enhance trade, investment ties with Bangladesh
Two cops, 3 others placed on remand
Headmaster found dead in city hotel
Dhaka urges OIC members to contribute voluntary fund to bear legal expenses of Rohingya case
Fakhrul says no election to be held under Hasina
Momen stresses on targeted policy interventions for climate migrants


Latest News
4 held with firearms, ammunitions in Cumilla
Missing youth's decomposed body recovered after 16 days
ICC unveils prize money for 2023 Cricket World Cup
No election under Sheikh Hasina: Fakhrul
Teenager electrocuted in city
Mother, daughter travel different places stealing ornaments worth Tk 4 lakh
Khaleda Zia shifted to cabin from CCU
Fugitive war criminal arrested in Mymensingh
Election will be held on time in free, fair manner: Hasan
Teacher, daughter killed as tree branch falls on them in Rangpur
Most Read News
Rohingya repatriation to Myanmar is govt’s outmost priority, PM tells Uzra Zeya
Eid-e-Miladunnabi Jashan-e-Julus on Sept 28 in Ctg
Client robbed off Tk 20 lakh inside bank, two cops among five arrested
'EU won't send observation team due to budgetary constraints'
'Taposh's speech has a feudal-terrorist feel'
India suspends visa processing for Canadian citizens: service provider
'Don't print new money,' Dr Wahiduddin Mahmud advises BB
US prepared to extend support for 'free, fair, peaceful' election in Bangladesh: Peter Haas
Challenges for our digital banking
BNP's rally in Sylhet in afternoon
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft