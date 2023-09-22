Two cops, 3 others held with snatched Tk 20 lakh





Five people including two policemen have been arrested by the detectives on charge of robbing Tk 20 lakh from a client entering the IFIC Bank Limited branch at Paltan in the capital.



The snatching incident happened at the Paltan Branch of IFIC Bank Limited at about 2:00pm on Thursday (September 21). Later, the detectives arrested the accused.





Police said one Azim Uddin, an employee of businessman Abdullah Al Mamun, went to the bank to deposit Tk 20 lakh. Entering the bank, he stood in the queue. At that time, two people in police uniform dragged him outside the bank. Then they fled snatching Tk 20 lakh from Azim Uddin.



Receiving information, Paltan police and DB's Motijheel Zonal team went to the place of occurence. Examining the CCTV footage of the bank, they detained footpath hawker Ridoy and his associate Manju from in front of the bank.



Then police questioned them. According to their information, the DB later arrested constable Mahbub and constable Asif with Tk 10 lakh.



Then, police arrested one Sohel along with a motorcycle from Basabo in the capital. During the arrest, the detectives recovered the rest Tk 10 lakh from his possession. Motijheel Division's deputy police commissioner (DC) Hayatul Islam stated it to media.



