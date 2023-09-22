EU decision won’t  impact polls: Shahriar







State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam said on Thursday that the European Union's decision of not sending a fully fledged election observers' team will have no impact on Bangladesh's next general election."The arrival or absence of the European Union's representatives will not have any impact on the election. This has happened in the past and it has not diminished the credibility [of the elections].The EU delegation met with all constituencies," he said replying to reporters' questions after attending an event at the Foreign Service Academy.Shahriar said, "Ass of today the Foreign Ministry has received no information regarding the EU's decision on the election observers."The arrival or absence of the European Union's representatives will not have any impact on the election. This has happened in the past and it has not diminished the credibility [of the elections]. The EU delegation met with all constituencies," he said."The European Union has not informed the foreign ministry about this. We will let you know when we are informed," he said. Asked about published reports that the Election Commission received a letter from the EU in this regard, Shahriar said, "The Election Commission is a constitutional body.