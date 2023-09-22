Video
No EU election observers, no free, fair polls: Fakhrul

Published : Friday, 22 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66
Staff Correspondent


BNP Secretary General Fakrhul Islam Alamgir said on Thursday, "The European Union's (EU) decision not to send an election observation team during the upcoming general election again proves that, fair elections are not possible under Awami League government."

The BNP Secretary General made the remarks at a press conference at BNP Chairperson's Gulshan office. He said, "It has been proven.
We've participated in two consecutive elections in the past, and there should be no doubt that fair and free election cannot be ensured under their leadership."  

Fakrhul said, "The people of the country and abroad know that no neutral election is possible under the Awami League government. Despite this the fascist government is sticking to conduct the next general election under their supervision."

He said, "Earlier a pre-observer team of European Union (EU) visited Bangladesh and discussed with many stake holders about the election environment in Bangladesh.  

According to their report EU decided, they will not send any observer team to Bangladesh."  "In this situation if this fascist government again wants to conduct any manipulated election, the country could descend into conflict," he added.
   
Fakhrul said that Awami League people attacked our leaders and workers in Natore and set fire to their motorcade. If local people did not come forward, those who were inside the car would have been burnt by Awami League's fire terrorists.

"Now it is cleared that who is doing fire terrorism in the country," he added.
 
Fakhrul said, "Please resign. Take step for holding a free and fair election so that the people of Bangladesh can exercise their franchise to elect a government."




Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd.
