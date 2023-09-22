

Army Chief off to China to attend 19th Asian Games



He will join as the president of Bangladesh Olympic Association to observe different games and sports events at the Asian Games in Hangzhou China on September 23.



During his visit in China, he will also exchange views with the presidents of the Olympic associations and general secretaries of different countries.

After completing the China visit, the Army Chief will attend the Indo-Pacific Armies Chiefs' Conclave (IPACC) in India's Delhi, to be held on September 25-27.



Army chiefs of different countries will join the meeting and discuss how to work together in strengthening the training cooperation among them.



The army chief is expected to return home on September 28. �UNB



