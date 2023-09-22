BD, Myanmar reinstate visa exemption for diplomats, govt officials







The visa exemption for diplomatic and official passport holders of Bangladesh and Myanmar under a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on visa services between the two nations has been reinstated.



The MOU, signed in 2004, was temporarily suspended unilaterally by the Myanmar side on March 28, 2020 as a precautionary restriction measure to control the Covid-19 pandemic.

Finally, Myanmar agreed to resume the relevant provision on September 14, a press release said on Thursday.



Under the MOU, diplomatic and official passport holders of both the countries will be allowed to travel in each other's territory for a maximum period of 90 days without visa requirement.



Foreign offices of both countries have completed the necessary formalities for the reinstatement of the MOU.



Bangladesh Embassy in Yangon through a diplomatic communication conveyed the consent of the Bangladesh government to Myanmar.



