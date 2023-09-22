Cop jailed for life for kidnapping college girl in Ctg







CHATTOGRAM, Sept 21: A Chattogram court on Thursday awarded life-term imprisonment to former police inspector (dismissed) Mizanur Rahman for kidnapping a college girl and 10 years in prison for attempt to rape the girl in 2011. Both judgments will run concurrently.

Judge of Women and Child Repression Prevention Tribunal-7, Begum Ferdouse Ara passed the judgment convicting GM Mizanur Rahman, former police inspector of Brahmanbaria Kasba police station (dismissed).

When Mizan was on a five-day leave in Chattogram to testify in a case, he kidnapped the girl and her boy friend.

The court also fined him Tk two lakh, in default, he will have to serve more six months in jail.

The prosecution story is in brief that police inspector Mizan kidnapped a college girl and her boyfriend from the city's Foy's Lake area on July 12, 2011.

Mizan locked them in two separate rooms of hotel 'Al Aqaba' in the city's Chawkbazar area on that day after kidnapping.