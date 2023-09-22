Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 22 September, 2023, 11:46 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Three members of militant outfit held in the country

Published : Friday, 22 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68

The Anti-Terrorism Unit (ATU) of police, in separate operations, arrested two members of a banned militant outfit called "Ansarullah Bangla Team" and a fugitive accused of "Allah'r Dal" from Joypurhat and Tangail districts.

The arrested were identified as Md Muzahidul Islam, 19, son of Md Sanowar Hossain, and Sakir Hossain, 19, son of Md Mahabub Alam, residents of Joypurhat district and both are the members of Ansarullah Bangla Team and another arrested was Md Eunus Ali, 25, son of Md Eusuf Ali, a resident of Gaibandha district who is a member of Allah'r Dal and also a convicted accused.

Acting on a tip-off, members of the ATU teams conducted separate drives in different areas of Joypurhat and Tangail districts and nabbed them on September 20 and 21, said a press release signed by ATU Superintendent of Police (Media) Mohammad Sanwar Hossain.

The ATU Policemen also recovered six radical pamphlets and two mobile phone sets including three SIMs from their procession.    �BSS



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Man held with 1.7kg gold at Ctg airport
JS polls to be held on time in free, fair manner: Hasan
10 new C-19 cases reported
Junaid’s dream of flying becomes reality
Man to die for killing wife, children in Sylhet
Cop jailed for life for kidnapping college girl in Ctg
Outgoing Chief Justice pays farewell call on Prez
Three members of militant outfit held in the country


Latest News
4 held with firearms, ammunitions in Cumilla
Missing youth's decomposed body recovered after 16 days
ICC unveils prize money for 2023 Cricket World Cup
No election under Sheikh Hasina: Fakhrul
Teenager electrocuted in city
Mother, daughter travel different places stealing ornaments worth Tk 4 lakh
Khaleda Zia shifted to cabin from CCU
Fugitive war criminal arrested in Mymensingh
Election will be held on time in free, fair manner: Hasan
Teacher, daughter killed as tree branch falls on them in Rangpur
Most Read News
Rohingya repatriation to Myanmar is govt’s outmost priority, PM tells Uzra Zeya
Eid-e-Miladunnabi Jashan-e-Julus on Sept 28 in Ctg
Client robbed off Tk 20 lakh inside bank, two cops among five arrested
'EU won't send observation team due to budgetary constraints'
'Taposh's speech has a feudal-terrorist feel'
India suspends visa processing for Canadian citizens: service provider
'Don't print new money,' Dr Wahiduddin Mahmud advises BB
US prepared to extend support for 'free, fair, peaceful' election in Bangladesh: Peter Haas
Challenges for our digital banking
BNP's rally in Sylhet in afternoon
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft