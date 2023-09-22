Three members of militant outfit held in the country







The Anti-Terrorism Unit (ATU) of police, in separate operations, arrested two members of a banned militant outfit called "Ansarullah Bangla Team" and a fugitive accused of "Allah'r Dal" from Joypurhat and Tangail districts.The arrested were identified as Md Muzahidul Islam, 19, son of Md Sanowar Hossain, and Sakir Hossain, 19, son of Md Mahabub Alam, residents of Joypurhat district and both are the members of Ansarullah Bangla Team and another arrested was Md Eunus Ali, 25, son of Md Eusuf Ali, a resident of Gaibandha district who is a member of Allah'r Dal and also a convicted accused.Acting on a tip-off, members of the ATU teams conducted separate drives in different areas of Joypurhat and Tangail districts and nabbed them on September 20 and 21, said a press release signed by ATU Superintendent of Police (Media) Mohammad Sanwar Hossain.The ATU Policemen also recovered six radical pamphlets and two mobile phone sets including three SIMs from their procession. �BSS