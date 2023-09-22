JU Senate teacher rep election on October 16







The schedule was announced on Thursday in a circular signed by the university acting registrar and returning officer Md Abu Hasan.



The circular said that according to the sections 19 (1) (J) of Jahangirnagar University Act-1973, thirty-three representatives of teachers of the university will be elected on October 16.

According to the schedule, the draft voter list will be published on September 24, and the deadline to submit objections in writing regarding the draft voter list is September 26.



Publication of the final voter list on September 27 distribution of nomination forms, last date for submission of nomination papers to the returning officer in the prescribed form and selection of nomination papers by the returning officer will take place from October 2 to 4.

