Friday, 22 September, 2023, 11:45 PM
Home City News

Aga Khan Award for Architecture celebrates BD winning projects

Published : Friday, 22 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 128

The Aga Khan Award for Architecture (AKAA) has celebrated the two winning Bangladeshi projects.

The AKAA has had a storied and successful presence in the country with the latest two winning projects, said the Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN) in a media statement on Thursday.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Director of AKAA, Farrokh Derakhshani noted that Bangladeshi architects have received more recognition by the Award than any other country before presenting Award certificates together with Munir. M. Merali, AKDN's Resident Diplomatic Representative to recognise and celebrate the two winning projects.

In appreciation of the partnership with AKDN, Acting Foreign Secretary Khorshed Alam said that the protocol signed by the government with AKDN has resulted in additional investments by the Network in the country including the establishment of the Aga Khan Academy in Dhaka.

The last edition of the AKAA announced at the Award ceremonies held in Muscat, the Sultanate of Oman, on 31 October 2022.

Previous winners from Bangladesh include the Arcadia Education Project in South Kanarchor (Architect Saif Ul Haque) in 2019;

Bait Ur Rouf Mosque in Dhaka (Architect Marina Tabassum) and the Friendship Centre in Gaibandha (Architect Kashef Chowdhury) in 2016; a school in Rudrapur (2007) as well as the Grameen Bank Housing Programme and the National Assembly Building (1989).

Arch. Marina Tabassum serves in the Steering Committee for the Award - a great honour not only for the architect, but for the entire country.

The nine-member Master Jury for the 2020 - 2022 Award cycle also included a Bangladeshi architect - Professor Kazi Khaleed Ashraf.    �UNB



