5 held with contraband drugs at Dhaka airport

Members of Department of Narcotics Control (DNC) arrested five suspected drug peddlers with 42,200 Tapentadol tablets at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) on Wednesday night.The arrestees are Solaiman, 44, Hridoy Islam Raju, 29, AKM Abu Sayed, 47, Ashique Saif, 36, and Faruk, 35.DNC Deputy Director Md Rasheduzzaman at a press conference at the organization's Dhaka north office on Thursday said they arrested the five when they returned from Kolkata by a US Bangla Airlines flight on Wednesday night.He said on information their two separate teams took position at the Green Channel and Arrival Integrate of the airport.Noticing suspicious movement, the drug peddlers were challenged when they were crossing the Green Channel and detained for interrogation, he said. �UNB