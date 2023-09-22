Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 22 September, 2023, 11:45 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Editorial

Govt's timely procurement of saline for dengue patients encouraging

Published : Friday, 22 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 134
Letter To the Editor

Dear Sir

The recent decision made by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) to directly procure 20 lakh (2 million) bags of saline for the treatment of dengue patients at government hospitals across the country. This move, which includes the purchase of 12 lakh (1.2 million) bags of Normal Saline and 8 lakh (800,000) bags of Glucose Saline from the Essential Drugs Company Limited (EDCL), is a crucial step in addressing the ongoing dengue crisis.

While the cost of this procurement has not been disclosed, it is reassuring to know that the government is taking the necessary steps to ensure that the resources needed for dengue treatment are readily available.

In these trying times, it is vital that we acknowledge and appreciate the government's proactive response to the dengue outbreak. This initiative exemplifies a commitment to public health and safety, and we hope it will contribute significantly to alleviating the suffering of dengue patients.

Adnan Anan Sikder
Student, Department of CSE, East West University



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Growing deficit in tax collection a major concern
Stop selling foods rolled up in newspapers
Banking sector sends mixed signals in third-quarterly performance
Govt's timely procurement of saline for dengue patients encouraging
Ensure street lights in city  
Nouveau riches abound
Educational inequality must be reduced
Pension scheme draws tepid response


Latest News
4 held with firearms, ammunitions in Cumilla
Missing youth's decomposed body recovered after 16 days
ICC unveils prize money for 2023 Cricket World Cup
No election under Sheikh Hasina: Fakhrul
Teenager electrocuted in city
Mother, daughter travel different places stealing ornaments worth Tk 4 lakh
Khaleda Zia shifted to cabin from CCU
Fugitive war criminal arrested in Mymensingh
Election will be held on time in free, fair manner: Hasan
Teacher, daughter killed as tree branch falls on them in Rangpur
Most Read News
Rohingya repatriation to Myanmar is govt’s outmost priority, PM tells Uzra Zeya
Eid-e-Miladunnabi Jashan-e-Julus on Sept 28 in Ctg
Client robbed off Tk 20 lakh inside bank, two cops among five arrested
'EU won't send observation team due to budgetary constraints'
'Taposh's speech has a feudal-terrorist feel'
India suspends visa processing for Canadian citizens: service provider
'Don't print new money,' Dr Wahiduddin Mahmud advises BB
US prepared to extend support for 'free, fair, peaceful' election in Bangladesh: Peter Haas
Challenges for our digital banking
BNP's rally in Sylhet in afternoon
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft