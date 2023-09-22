Govt's timely procurement of saline for dengue patients encouraging







The recent decision made by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) to directly procure 20 lakh (2 million) bags of saline for the treatment of dengue patients at government hospitals across the country. This move, which includes the purchase of 12 lakh (1.2 million) bags of Normal Saline and 8 lakh (800,000) bags of Glucose Saline from the Essential Drugs Company Limited (EDCL), is a crucial step in addressing the ongoing dengue crisis.



While the cost of this procurement has not been disclosed, it is reassuring to know that the government is taking the necessary steps to ensure that the resources needed for dengue treatment are readily available.

In these trying times, it is vital that we acknowledge and appreciate the government's proactive response to the dengue outbreak. This initiative exemplifies a commitment to public health and safety, and we hope it will contribute significantly to alleviating the suffering of dengue patients.



Adnan Anan Sikder

Student, Department of CSE, East West University



