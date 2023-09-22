

Country’s journey with the disaster management act



In September 2012, Bangladesh's parliament passed the Disaster Management Act, suggesting a major milestone in the country's efforts to combat natural disasters. This legislative act was the result of extensive collaboration between the government, development organisations, and civil society actors, all of whom shared a common objective: to establish a strong framework for disaster and emergency Although the Disaster Management Act looked for to achieve a number of necessary goals. It focused to significantly decrease overall disaster risks through suitable efforts, ensure effective post-disaster emergency response, provide emergency support to the most at risk populations, improve institutional coordination capacity, and establish a comprehensive disaster management system capable of handling any and all risks.



It is well known that Bangladesh is at risk of natural disasters. The nation's potential to cyclones, floods, and other natural disasters increases by high poverty rates and geographical factors. However, it took over two decades and a devastating super cyclone in 1991 for action to be taken. The government recognised the urgent requirement for a disaster management policy and regulatory system. Before to the Disaster Management Act, only the 2010-approved preliminary order on Disaster (SOD) existed, which lacked legal standing without a comprehensive act.

Bangladesh has made excellent achievements in terms of legislative reform since the passage of the Disaster Management Act. The Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief received an evolution, organising the Directorate of Relief and Recovery into the Department of Disaster Management, which has a larger responsibility in disaster management. This shift has resulted in enhanced policy implementation on all levels. Although the nation's National Disaster Management Policy is still not approved by Parliament, it has undertaken extensive consultations to define the national perspective on risk mitigation and emergency management. This policy, which is in line with the Disaster Management Act, provides an overall strategy and national disaster management guidelines.



Despite large successes, there exists a great deal of work to be done. The Disaster Management Act must be effectively implemented and promoted in order to improve risk mitigation and emergency response on the national and local levels. Local orientation and instructional initiatives are essential for success. Various levels of disaster management committees will be prepared through ongoing instruction and direction.



Creating national volunteer groups by utilising existing resources such as the Cyclone Protection Programme and urban volunteers from the Department of Fire Service and Civil Defence will ensure prompt responses in disaster situations. Contribution from various sources, including wealthy and international contributors, can be used to establish a disaster management fund at the national and district levels.



The Disaster Management Act includes provisions for identifying emergencies in disaster-affected areas and giving individuals and organisations for post-disaster assistance. To effectively enforce these provisions, it is necessary to create specific rules. These rules ought to establish processes for asset requisition, address specific offences, and guarantee compliance with government directives.



The Bangladeshi experience with the Disaster Management Act shows the effectiveness of collective will and legislation in disaster risk reduction and emergency response. The country has come a long way, and the world can learn from its the journey. As Bangladesh continues to improve its resilience to natural hazards, it is imperative that the Act's implementation remains a top priority. Bangladesh is poised to face the future with greater resilience and preparation due to its ongoing dedication to continuous training, research, and effective coordination.



The writer is a Student, Department of Law and Human Rights ,University of Asia Pacific



