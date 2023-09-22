Video
Friday, 22 September, 2023
Home Countryside

Minor girl hacked to death at Lama

Published : Friday, 22 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48
Our Correspondent


BANDARBAN, Sept 21: A minor girl was hacked to death by a teenage boy in Lama Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.

The deceased was identified as Sadia Moni, 6, daughter of Md Idris, a resident of Banshkhali Village under Fanshiakhali Union in the upazila of the district.
Police, however, arrested the accused Rohingya boy Helal, 13, son of Nabi Hossain, a resident of the same village in the upazila, in the incident.

According to police sources, Helal and Sadia were locked into a quarrel while they were playing next to their house in the morning.

At one stage of the quarrel, Helal hacked Sadia Moni with a sharp knife. She died on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Bandarban Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge of Lama Police Station Shamim Sheikh confirmed the incident, adding that legal action would be taken in this regard.



