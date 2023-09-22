Minor girl hacked to death at Lama





BANDARBAN, Sept 21: A minor girl was hacked to death by a teenage boy in Lama Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.



The deceased was identified as Sadia Moni, 6, daughter of Md Idris, a resident of Banshkhali Village under Fanshiakhali Union in the upazila of the district.





According to police sources, Helal and Sadia were locked into a quarrel while they were playing next to their house in the morning.



At one stage of the quarrel, Helal hacked Sadia Moni with a sharp knife. She died on the spot.



Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Bandarban Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



Officer-in-Charge of Lama Police Station Shamim Sheikh confirmed the incident, adding that legal action would be taken in this regard.

Police, however, arrested the accused Rohingya boy Helal, 13, son of Nabi Hossain, a resident of the same village in the upazila, in the incident.