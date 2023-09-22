Cholera saline crisis acute in Rajshahi





This saline crisis has been prevailing for the last few days.



The crisis is in all pharmacies in the district city.

Drug traders alleged, about 50 per cent supply has been cut by companies.

Some traders are bringing saline from Chapainawabganj and selling at higher prices in Rajshahi.



Traders of Dadu Pharmacy, Old Rajshahi Pharmacy, Shahin Medical Home and others said, company representatives are not supplying saline according to their demands. That is why they cannot give saline following the requirement of patients.



According to pharmacy sources, a saline of Tk 90 is selling at Tk 200-300.



A relative of a patient Abu Khalid said, he rounded several pharmacies in the city but did not get any saline. Later on, he managed to get one piece for Tk 300.



A patient Nazrul Islam said, "I have purchased one piece at Tk 200, instead of Tk 90."



Proprietor of Old Rajshahi Pharmacy at Laxmipur Md Don said, "We are not selling saline at higher price. Others can do. There is no opportunity in our shop to sell saline at higher rate."



RAJSHAHI, Sept 21: Cholera saline is selling at over double price in the district due to stock crisis.This saline crisis has been prevailing for the last few days.The crisis is in all pharmacies in the district city.Drug traders alleged, about 50 per cent supply has been cut by companies.Some traders are bringing saline from Chapainawabganj and selling at higher prices in Rajshahi.Traders of Dadu Pharmacy, Old Rajshahi Pharmacy, Shahin Medical Home and others said, company representatives are not supplying saline according to their demands. That is why they cannot give saline following the requirement of patients.According to pharmacy sources, a saline of Tk 90 is selling at Tk 200-300.A relative of a patient Abu Khalid said, he rounded several pharmacies in the city but did not get any saline. Later on, he managed to get one piece for Tk 300.A patient Nazrul Islam said, "I have purchased one piece at Tk 200, instead of Tk 90."Proprietor of Old Rajshahi Pharmacy at Laxmipur Md Don said, "We are not selling saline at higher price. Others can do. There is no opportunity in our shop to sell saline at higher rate."