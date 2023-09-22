Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 22 September, 2023, 11:44 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

New fire station opens at Porsha

Published : Friday, 22 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60
Our Correspondent


PORSHA, NAOGAON, Sept 21: A new fire service station was inaugurated in Porsha Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.
Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder, MP, inaugurated the fire service station at Saraigachhi Mor as the chief guest.

The Minister in his speech said that the safety of people has been ensured through the establishment of fire service in this area. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is doing everything necessary for the safety of the people. She will risk her life in future and do everything for the country and the people.

"The Prime Minister has also provided food security. At present government godowns have the best food stock ever. As a result, there is no need to import rice again," the minister added.

Fire Service and Civil Defence Directorate Director Lt Col Tajul Islam Chowdhury presided over the programme where Naogaon Deputy Commissioner Golam Mawla, Superintendent of Police Muhammad Rashidul Haque, Porsha Upazila Parishad Chairman Principal Shah Manjur Morshed Chowdhury and Upazila Nirbahi Officer Salma Akhter were present as special guests.

Porsha Awami League President Anwarul Islam, General Secretary Mofazzal Hossain, and Vice-Chairman Kazibul Islam, among others, were also present at that time.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Ashrayan dwellers at Santhia suffer for inundation
Three unnatural deaths in two districts
Five minors drown in 4 districts
32 nabbed with drugs in 14 districts
Sea Hilsas being sold as ‘Meghnar Ilish’ at Raipur
First Hilsa consignment goes to India
10 shops burnt in Laxmipur
Obituaries


Latest News
4 held with firearms, ammunitions in Cumilla
Missing youth's decomposed body recovered after 16 days
ICC unveils prize money for 2023 Cricket World Cup
No election under Sheikh Hasina: Fakhrul
Teenager electrocuted in city
Mother, daughter travel different places stealing ornaments worth Tk 4 lakh
Khaleda Zia shifted to cabin from CCU
Fugitive war criminal arrested in Mymensingh
Election will be held on time in free, fair manner: Hasan
Teacher, daughter killed as tree branch falls on them in Rangpur
Most Read News
Rohingya repatriation to Myanmar is govt’s outmost priority, PM tells Uzra Zeya
Eid-e-Miladunnabi Jashan-e-Julus on Sept 28 in Ctg
Client robbed off Tk 20 lakh inside bank, two cops among five arrested
'EU won't send observation team due to budgetary constraints'
'Taposh's speech has a feudal-terrorist feel'
India suspends visa processing for Canadian citizens: service provider
'Don't print new money,' Dr Wahiduddin Mahmud advises BB
US prepared to extend support for 'free, fair, peaceful' election in Bangladesh: Peter Haas
Challenges for our digital banking
BNP's rally in Sylhet in afternoon
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft