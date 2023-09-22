New fire station opens at Porsha





PORSHA, NAOGAON, Sept 21: A new fire service station was inaugurated in Porsha Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.

Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder, MP, inaugurated the fire service station at Saraigachhi Mor as the chief guest.



The Minister in his speech said that the safety of people has been ensured through the establishment of fire service in this area. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is doing everything necessary for the safety of the people. She will risk her life in future and do everything for the country and the people.

"The Prime Minister has also provided food security. At present government godowns have the best food stock ever. As a result, there is no need to import rice again," the minister added.



Fire Service and Civil Defence Directorate Director Lt Col Tajul Islam Chowdhury presided over the programme where Naogaon Deputy Commissioner Golam Mawla, Superintendent of Police Muhammad Rashidul Haque, Porsha Upazila Parishad Chairman Principal Shah Manjur Morshed Chowdhury and Upazila Nirbahi Officer Salma Akhter were present as special guests.



Porsha Awami League President Anwarul Islam, General Secretary Mofazzal Hossain, and Vice-Chairman Kazibul Islam, among others, were also present at that time.



PORSHA, NAOGAON, Sept 21: A new fire service station was inaugurated in Porsha Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder, MP, inaugurated the fire service station at Saraigachhi Mor as the chief guest.The Minister in his speech said that the safety of people has been ensured through the establishment of fire service in this area. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is doing everything necessary for the safety of the people. She will risk her life in future and do everything for the country and the people."The Prime Minister has also provided food security. At present government godowns have the best food stock ever. As a result, there is no need to import rice again," the minister added.Fire Service and Civil Defence Directorate Director Lt Col Tajul Islam Chowdhury presided over the programme where Naogaon Deputy Commissioner Golam Mawla, Superintendent of Police Muhammad Rashidul Haque, Porsha Upazila Parishad Chairman Principal Shah Manjur Morshed Chowdhury and Upazila Nirbahi Officer Salma Akhter were present as special guests.Porsha Awami League President Anwarul Islam, General Secretary Mofazzal Hossain, and Vice-Chairman Kazibul Islam, among others, were also present at that time.