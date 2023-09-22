Two jailed until death, 6 get life term in separate cases







CHAPAINAWABGANJ: A court in the district on Wednesday sentenced a man to life-term imprisonment in a drug case filed in 2019.

Chapainawabganj Senior District and Sessions Judge Md Adeeb Ali handed down the verdict in the afternoon in presence of the convict.





The court also fined him Tk 50,000, and in default, he has to suffer two more years in jail.



According to the prosecution, acting on a tip off, an operation team of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB)-5 conducted a drive at Kamlakantapur mango mrchard of Shibganj Upazila on August 8, 2019, and arrested Abdul Matin along with 9,765 yaba tablets.



On the same day, Sub-Inspector (SI) Abdul Momin of RAB-5 filed a case with Shibganj Police Station (PS) accusing Abdul Matin and one Alamgir under the Narcotics Control Act.



Investigating Officer of the case SI Nuruzzaman Khan Manik of Shibganj PS submitted the charge-sheet to the court against the accused on September 16, 2019.



After hearing the witnesses, the judge pronounced the verdict on Wednesday afternoon.



Another accused of the case was acquitted as the charges brought against him were not proved.



NARAYANGANJ: A court in the district sentenced two people to jail until death and five others to life-term imprisonment in a murder case filed with Fatulla PS in 2011.



Narayanganj Additional District and Sessions Judge Umme Saraban Tahura handed down the verdict on Monday noon.



The convicts who were jailed till death are: Saleha Begum, wife of Idris Chawkider of Dakshin Shiarchar Village, and Monir Hossain, son of Billal Munshi of Kotwaler Bag area under Fatulla Police Station.



They were also fined Tk 50,000 each, and in default they have to suffer five more months in jail.



Of them, Monir Hossain was awarded seven more years of imprisonment and fined Tk 50,000 in another case.



The lifers are: Md Kajal Mia, son of Helal Uddin, and Nurul Islam, son of Md Abdus Salam, residents of Kotwaler Bag area, and Md Juwel, son of late Abed Ali of Lal Kha area in Narayanganj; Majedul Islam Manju, son of Abdus Salam of Barguna District; and Liton, son of late Abul Kashem, hails from Jashore District.



The court also fined them Tk 50,000 each, and in default, they have to suffer six more months in jail.



According to the prosecution, one Kabir Hossain, 35, went out of his rented house in Shiarchar area under Fatulla PS on April 21 in 2011, and remained missing. Later on, his body was recovered from a pond in the area on the next day.



The deceased's wife Taslima Akhter lodged a murder case with Fatulla PS in this connection being the plaintiff.



After investigation, police submitted the charge-sheet to the court accusing seven people.



Following this, the judge pronounced the verdict on Monday noon after examining the case records and taking depositions of 11 witnesses.



Of the convicts, only Saleha Begum was present during the prosecution.



