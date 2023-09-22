Video
Friday, 22 September, 2023
Home Countryside

Four killed, three injured in road mishaps

Published : Friday, 22 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60
Our Correspondents

Four people including two women were killed and three others injured in separate road accidents in three districts- Narayanganj, Bogura and Netrakona, on Wednesday.

NARAYANGANJ: A man and a woman were killed in a road accident at Siddhirganj in the district on Wednesday night.

The accident took place on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway in Signboard area of Siddhirganj at around 9:45 pm.

The identities of the deceased could not be known immediately. It is assumed that they were a couple.

Shimrail Camp TI under Kanchpur Highway Police Station (PS) AKM Sharfuddin said a speedy truck hit a man and a woman at night in front of Pro-Active Medical College Hospital in Signboard area of Siddhirganj while they were crossing the highway, which left the duo dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies and sent those to Narayanganj General Hospital morgue for autopsies.

AKM Sharfuddin further said the law enforcers have seized the truck but its driver and his helper managed to flee the scene.
 
However, police are trying to identify the deceased and necessary steps would be taken in this regard, the official added.

NANDIGRAM, BOGURA: A young man was killed and another injured in a road accident in Nandigram Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

The accident took place in Katham Beragari area on the Bogura-Natore highway of the upazila in the evening.

The deceased was identified as Rimon Hossain, 25, son of Abu Taleb, a resident of Ningram area under Bhatgram Union in the upazila.

The injured person is Raqibul Islam.

Police and local sources said Rimon along with friend Raqibul was returning Nandigram from Kundarhat in the evening riding by a motorcycle.

On the way, the motorcycle fell on the Bogura-Natore highway in Katham Beragari area after losing its control over the steering, which left the duo seriously injured.

Fire Service personnel, with the help of locals, rescued the injured and rushed them to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Rimon Hossain dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kundarhat Highway PS Abbas Ali confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps would be taken in this regard.

NETRAKONA: A woman was killed and two others were injured in a road accident in Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday.
The accident took place in Rajur Bazar area of the upazila at dawn.

The deceased was identified as Mst Sahara, 30, daughter of Jaher Ali of Pashchim Bang Sarulia area in Demra of Dhaka.

The injured persons are: Ferdousi Akhter, 42, wife of Abdul Matin of Kashtala Village, and Jony Khan, 22, son of Abu Semar of Dashdhar area in Barhatta Upazila of the district.

It was known that deceased Sahara along with Ferdousi Akhter lived in a rented house in Dashdhar area of Barhatta Upazila and worked in a newspaper, named 'Alor Jagat'. Jony is their colleague.

Local sources said the journalists went in a mission to stop an illegal sugar-laden truck at dawn riding by a motorcycle.

At that time, another motorcycle hit their motorcycle in Rajur Bazar area under Sadar Upazila, which left the trio critically injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed them to Netrakona Adhunik Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Sahara dead.
Being informed, police recovered the body.

Netrakona Sadar Model PS OC Lutful Haque confirmed the incident, adding that legal action would be taken in this regard.



