Discussion On Dengue Situation In Natore







The administration arranged a rally and a discussion meeting on Wednesday. The rally was brought out from Kanaikhali Mini Stadium. After parading main roads in the town it ended at Alaipur Aunima Chowdhury Auditorium.



Later on, the discussion meeting was held there with Deputy Commissioner Abu Naser Bhuiyan in the chair.

Speakers said, "Our environment is getting polluted in various ways. It is causing breeding of Aedes mosquitoes. In this circumstance, some effective and positive measures should be taken to prevent it."



The meeting called upon all to keep environment clean to save life from the dengue attack.



Among others, Shafiqul Islam Shimul, MP, Ratna Ahmed, MP of women Reserved Seat, Tariqul Islam, superintendent of Police, Ashraful Islam, deputy director of the Department of Local Government, Shariful Islam Ramjan, upazila chairman and Uma Chowdhury, mayor of Natore Pourashava spoke at the discussion.



NATORE, Sept 21: The district administration has come forward to saving life of people from the attack of this fatal disease, taking into consideration the present dengue situation in the country.The administration arranged a rally and a discussion meeting on Wednesday. The rally was brought out from Kanaikhali Mini Stadium. After parading main roads in the town it ended at Alaipur Aunima Chowdhury Auditorium.Later on, the discussion meeting was held there with Deputy Commissioner Abu Naser Bhuiyan in the chair.Speakers said, "Our environment is getting polluted in various ways. It is causing breeding of Aedes mosquitoes. In this circumstance, some effective and positive measures should be taken to prevent it."The meeting called upon all to keep environment clean to save life from the dengue attack.Among others, Shafiqul Islam Shimul, MP, Ratna Ahmed, MP of women Reserved Seat, Tariqul Islam, superintendent of Police, Ashraful Islam, deputy director of the Department of Local Government, Shariful Islam Ramjan, upazila chairman and Uma Chowdhury, mayor of Natore Pourashava spoke at the discussion.