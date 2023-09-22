Sreenagar cold storage manager, potato trader fined





SREENAGAR, MUNSHIGNANJ, Sept 21: A mobile court fined a manager and a potato trader Tk 20,000 during their drive at a cold storage in Sreenagar Upazila of the district on Thursday.



A mobile court led by Sreenagar Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Mohammad Hossain Patwari fined manager Shishir Ahmed, 36, and potato trader Sujan Das Tk 10,000 each.





Ahmed Salam, assistant director of District Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection, and Officer-in-Charge of Sreenagar Police Station Abdullah Al Tayabi were also present there.



