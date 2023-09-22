Woman electrocuted in Jhalakati





JHALAKATI, Sept 21: A woman was electrocuted in Rajapur Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.



The deceased was identified as Ruma Akter, wife of Rabiul Islam, a resident of Dakshin Narikelbaria Village under Shuktagar Union in the upazila.





Sensing the matter, the family members rescued her and rushed to Rajapur Upazila Health Complex, where she was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.



Officer-in-Charge of Rajapur Police Station Firoz Kamal confirmed the incident.



JHALAKATI, Sept 21: A woman was electrocuted in Rajapur Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.The deceased was identified as Ruma Akter, wife of Rabiul Islam, a resident of Dakshin Narikelbaria Village under Shuktagar Union in the upazila.According to police and local sources, the woman, mother of four children, came in contact with an electric wire while she was connecting an electric fan at her house in the afternoon, which left her critically injured.Sensing the matter, the family members rescued her and rushed to Rajapur Upazila Health Complex, where she was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.Officer-in-Charge of Rajapur Police Station Firoz Kamal confirmed the incident.