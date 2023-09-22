11 detained on different charges in four districts







NATORE: Three people were arrested on different charges in separate drives in Naldanga and Lalpur upazilas of the district recently.



Police on Monday arrested two persons in Naldanga Upazila of the district for kidnapping a child to obtain ransom.

The arrestees are: Monirul Islam, 22, son of Md Abul Kalam Sarder of Sonapatil Village, Md Zihad Ali, 22, son of Md Montaz Ali of Haludghar Village in the Upazila.



The kidnapped child is Nasim, 11, son of Anisur Rahaman of Haludghar Village.



Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Naldanga Police Station (PS) Abul Kalam said, the accused Monirul and Zihad managed the child from his house by alluring him of playing football.



Later on, they took the boy on an auto-van and moved in different places of Atrai and Singra upazilas and in Natore town. At one stage, they informed grandfather of the child to release him by paying ransom.



The grandfather informed the matter to PS. The kidnappers dropped the child on Naldanga Bridge and told him not to disclose the matter to others, otherwise they will kill him.



PS police conducted a drive and arrested them from their respective houses on Monday and sent them to the court on Tuesday.



Meanwhile, police of Lalpur PS arrested a miscreant with a country-made revolver and seized three bullets from his house in Kathalbaria Village under Changdhupoil Union in the upazila of the district on Friday night.



The arrestee is Abdur Razzak, son of Kanchu Mondol of the village.



Lalpur PS OC Ujjal Hossain confirmed the information.



On information, a team of the PS police led by Sub-Inspector (SI) Manik conducted a drive in the house of Razzak at night.

Razzak confessed he kept the weapon for selling, the OC added.



A case has been registered with the PS in this connection.



GAIBANDHA: Detective Branch (DB) of Police, in a drive, arrested six robbers along with firearms from Phulchhari Upazila in the district early Sunday while they were preparing for a robbery.



The arrested persons are: Alamgir Sheikh, 30, Masum Sheikh, 36, Tara Miah, 38, Abdul Malek, 35, Hasan Ali Sheikh, 38, and Rahmat Ali. All of them are residents of the upazila.



On information, a team of the DB police conducted a drive in Bangla Bazar area after midnight and caught six people red-handed while they were preparing to commit a robbery in that area, said Superintend of Police (SP) in Gaibandha Md Kamal Hossain at a press briefing on Sunday morning.



At that time, three or four robbers managed to escape the scene.



The SP further said a local firearm, five rounds of bullet and two daggers were also seized from their possession.



However, legal action would be taken against those arrested, the SP added.



TEKNAF, COX'S BAZAR: A Rohingya teenage boy has been detained after a reported gunfight in between some suspected robbers and the members of Armed Police Battalion (APBn) at Nayapara Rohingya Camp in Teknaf Upazila of the district early Sunday.



The arrested teenage boy is Rafiq alias Abbua, 18, a resident of Nayapara Rohingya Camp in Teknaf. He is an active member of the 'Dakat Kamal' group in the camp.



APBn-16 Chief Additional DIG Mohammad Hasan Bari Noor said they had received information that some suspected robbers were planning to carry out sabotage activities at Nayapara Rohingya Camp in Hnila Union of the upazila at the early hours of Sunday.



Later on, a team of APBn conducted an operation in the area but sensing their presence, the robbers opened fire, which triggered them to fire back in self-defence.



At that time, police detained Abbua with a gun while he was trying to escape the scene. Legal action will be taken against the detainee, the APBn official added.



SYLHET: A drug dealer Raju Mia, 24, was finally arrested by the police recently after three days he escaped from the Habiganj court premises with handcuffs.



Early in the morning, he was arrested while fleeing India through Bangladesh-India border at Companyganj in Sylhet.

Earlier, police recovered the 'handcuffs' after searching Raju's house.



Assistant Superintend of Police of Madhavpur Thana Circle Nirmalendu Chakraborty confirmed this information.



A group of policemen took Raju to the Senior Judicial Magistrate Fakhrul Islam's court recently. Earlier, the police applied for a 5-day remand for questioning. While being taken to the court under police guard from the jail, Raju managed to escape with handcuffs.



A total of 11 people including a Rohingya youth were detained on different charges in separate drives in four districts- Natore, Gaibandha, Cox's Bazar and Sylhet, recently.NATORE: Three people were arrested on different charges in separate drives in Naldanga and Lalpur upazilas of the district recently.Police on Monday arrested two persons in Naldanga Upazila of the district for kidnapping a child to obtain ransom.The arrestees are: Monirul Islam, 22, son of Md Abul Kalam Sarder of Sonapatil Village, Md Zihad Ali, 22, son of Md Montaz Ali of Haludghar Village in the Upazila.The kidnapped child is Nasim, 11, son of Anisur Rahaman of Haludghar Village.Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Naldanga Police Station (PS) Abul Kalam said, the accused Monirul and Zihad managed the child from his house by alluring him of playing football.Later on, they took the boy on an auto-van and moved in different places of Atrai and Singra upazilas and in Natore town. At one stage, they informed grandfather of the child to release him by paying ransom.The grandfather informed the matter to PS. The kidnappers dropped the child on Naldanga Bridge and told him not to disclose the matter to others, otherwise they will kill him.PS police conducted a drive and arrested them from their respective houses on Monday and sent them to the court on Tuesday.Meanwhile, police of Lalpur PS arrested a miscreant with a country-made revolver and seized three bullets from his house in Kathalbaria Village under Changdhupoil Union in the upazila of the district on Friday night.The arrestee is Abdur Razzak, son of Kanchu Mondol of the village.Lalpur PS OC Ujjal Hossain confirmed the information.On information, a team of the PS police led by Sub-Inspector (SI) Manik conducted a drive in the house of Razzak at night.Razzak confessed he kept the weapon for selling, the OC added.A case has been registered with the PS in this connection.GAIBANDHA: Detective Branch (DB) of Police, in a drive, arrested six robbers along with firearms from Phulchhari Upazila in the district early Sunday while they were preparing for a robbery.The arrested persons are: Alamgir Sheikh, 30, Masum Sheikh, 36, Tara Miah, 38, Abdul Malek, 35, Hasan Ali Sheikh, 38, and Rahmat Ali. All of them are residents of the upazila.On information, a team of the DB police conducted a drive in Bangla Bazar area after midnight and caught six people red-handed while they were preparing to commit a robbery in that area, said Superintend of Police (SP) in Gaibandha Md Kamal Hossain at a press briefing on Sunday morning.At that time, three or four robbers managed to escape the scene.The SP further said a local firearm, five rounds of bullet and two daggers were also seized from their possession.However, legal action would be taken against those arrested, the SP added.TEKNAF, COX'S BAZAR: A Rohingya teenage boy has been detained after a reported gunfight in between some suspected robbers and the members of Armed Police Battalion (APBn) at Nayapara Rohingya Camp in Teknaf Upazila of the district early Sunday.The arrested teenage boy is Rafiq alias Abbua, 18, a resident of Nayapara Rohingya Camp in Teknaf. He is an active member of the 'Dakat Kamal' group in the camp.APBn-16 Chief Additional DIG Mohammad Hasan Bari Noor said they had received information that some suspected robbers were planning to carry out sabotage activities at Nayapara Rohingya Camp in Hnila Union of the upazila at the early hours of Sunday.Later on, a team of APBn conducted an operation in the area but sensing their presence, the robbers opened fire, which triggered them to fire back in self-defence.At that time, police detained Abbua with a gun while he was trying to escape the scene. Legal action will be taken against the detainee, the APBn official added.SYLHET: A drug dealer Raju Mia, 24, was finally arrested by the police recently after three days he escaped from the Habiganj court premises with handcuffs.Early in the morning, he was arrested while fleeing India through Bangladesh-India border at Companyganj in Sylhet.Earlier, police recovered the 'handcuffs' after searching Raju's house.Assistant Superintend of Police of Madhavpur Thana Circle Nirmalendu Chakraborty confirmed this information.A group of policemen took Raju to the Senior Judicial Magistrate Fakhrul Islam's court recently. Earlier, the police applied for a 5-day remand for questioning. While being taken to the court under police guard from the jail, Raju managed to escape with handcuffs.