Sunak defends climate policy shift

Sunak told a news conference on Wednesday the UK was adopting a more "pragmatic" approach to meeting the net zero target.



The new strategy will include the pushing back of a ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars from 2030 to 2035.

The prime minister also announced an easing of energy efficiency targets for rental properties and backtracked on plans to make homeowners replace gas boilers with heat pumps.



The rethink in green policy was met with a backlash from opposition lawmakers, environmental campaigners, the car industry and some MPs of Sunak's Conservative Party. �AFP



