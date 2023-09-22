Iran, Russia develop military-political cooperation: Raisi







NEW YORK, Sept 21: Iran and Russia have long maintained the military-political cooperation, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said at a news conference in New York, commenting on Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu's visit to Tehran."Iran and Russia have long maintained cooperation in the military and political spheres, we have been acting within this framework," Raisi said.As for the specific results of Shoigu's visit, the Iranian leader said, we should wait for official comments from the military command of Russia and Iran.According to Raisi, contacts between the two countries, including summit meetings, take place depending on the current situation. "Our cooperation will continue," he vowed. �TASS