Friday, 22 September, 2023, 11:42 PM
Sridharan Sriram returns as Tigers' Technical Consultant

Published : Friday, 22 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64
Sports Reporter

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) penned with former India allrounder Sridharan Sriram for the rule of Technical Consultant of the Bangladesh Team for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in India.

He will join the squad in Guwahati from the beginning of the team's World Cup journey, confirms a BCB media release on Thursday.

Sriram had previously worked with the Bangladesh team as its Technical Consultant in the Asia Cup T20 in the UAE last year followed by T20 tri-nation in New Zealand, and the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia in 2022.

He was assistant coach of the Australian team from 2018 to 2022. From 2015 to 2018, Sriram was a consultant coach for Cricket Australia. He has extensive experience with franchisee Twenty20 teams in the Indian Premier League (IPL) having coached Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kings XI Punjab and Delhi Daredevils.

Sriram, 47, appeared in eight ODIs for India between 2000 and 2004 and had a distinguished first-class career spanning nearly 18 years.

Tigers are expected to leave home for Guwahati, India on September 27. They will play two practice matches of the World Cup on September 29 and October 2 against Sri Lanka and England respectively before moving to Dharamshala for the tournament opener against Afghanistan on October 7.




