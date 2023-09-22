

BD urges Netherlands to invest in Bangladesh



He made the appeal while holding a meeting with the Netherlands Minister of Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation Liesje Schreinemacher Wednesday on the sidelines of the 78th UN General Assembly in New York, according to a foreign ministry press release issued on Thursday.



During the meeting, the two ministers discussed existing multidimensional cooperation between Bangladesh and the Netherlands.

They also discussed to further expand the existing arena of bilateral ties and trade relations between the two countries.



The Netherlands minister highly praised the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in achieving tremendous economic development and advancement of Bangladesh in recent years.



Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen has urged the Netherlands to make more investment in different sectors in Bangladesh as currently Dhaka ensures a high return against Foreign Direct Investment (FDI).He made the appeal while holding a meeting with the Netherlands Minister of Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation Liesje Schreinemacher Wednesday on the sidelines of the 78th UN General Assembly in New York, according to a foreign ministry press release issued on Thursday.During the meeting, the two ministers discussed existing multidimensional cooperation between Bangladesh and the Netherlands.They also discussed to further expand the existing arena of bilateral ties and trade relations between the two countries.The Netherlands minister highly praised the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in achieving tremendous economic development and advancement of Bangladesh in recent years.