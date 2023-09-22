NBFI loans surpass deposits causing liability imbalance







According to Bangladesh Bank (BB) data, deposits in the NBFIs rose to Tk 44,683 crore in April-June period compared with Tk 43,698 crore in the same period in the previous quarter.



However, the NBFIs' loan disbursement increased to Tk 72,439 crore in April-June quarter from Tk 71,239 crore in the previous quarter.

Deposits stood at Tk 42,086 crore in June 2022 and increased to Tk 43,752 crore in December 2022. At the end of June 2022, the amount of total loans in this sector amounted to Tk 69,080 crore.



Experts warned that the spike in loans without a proportional increase in deposits signals an imbalance between available funds and the demand for loans, which could lead to an asset-liability mismatch for the NBFIs.



Loan recovery by NBFIs increased to Tk 6,900 crore in April-June period from the preceding quarter in 2023. Deposits in NBFIs increased in the reporting period, which aligned with a rise in deposits in the country's commercial banks.



The total deposits (excluding interbank items) of the scheduled banks increased by Tk 73,961.97 crore, or 4.59 per cent, to Tk 16,87,024.61 crore in the quarter of April-June as compared to previous quarter. Experts attributed the deposit surge to heightened money supply in the market.



The government's substantial borrowings from the central bank, totaling Tk 1,24,122 crore in FY23, with Tk 98,826 crore sourced from the central bank, injected new money into the financial sector.



As economic pressures persist, limited investment options have led individuals to channel their funds into financial institutions, according to experts.



Furthermore, NBFI offering deposit interest rates around 7-8 per cent, which beats most banks, further incentivise the shift, they said.



Fixed deposits in NBFIs also increased to Tk 43,292 crore at the end of June compared with those of Tk 42,528 crore in the previous quarter.



The overall outlook for NBFI sector remains weak, with many companies struggling to operate soundly due to a loss of trust from the public.



Massive irregularities in the NBFI sector prompted the government to initiate a process of liquidation of People's Leasing and Financial Services in 2019.



The liquidation process was later scrapped and steps have been taken to revive the entity following a court order.



Loans offered by the country's non-bank financial institutions (NBFIs) soared by Tk 1,200 crore in April-June period, while deposits increased by Tk 984 crore in the same period.According to Bangladesh Bank (BB) data, deposits in the NBFIs rose to Tk 44,683 crore in April-June period compared with Tk 43,698 crore in the same period in the previous quarter.However, the NBFIs' loan disbursement increased to Tk 72,439 crore in April-June quarter from Tk 71,239 crore in the previous quarter.Deposits stood at Tk 42,086 crore in June 2022 and increased to Tk 43,752 crore in December 2022. At the end of June 2022, the amount of total loans in this sector amounted to Tk 69,080 crore.Experts warned that the spike in loans without a proportional increase in deposits signals an imbalance between available funds and the demand for loans, which could lead to an asset-liability mismatch for the NBFIs.Loan recovery by NBFIs increased to Tk 6,900 crore in April-June period from the preceding quarter in 2023. Deposits in NBFIs increased in the reporting period, which aligned with a rise in deposits in the country's commercial banks.The total deposits (excluding interbank items) of the scheduled banks increased by Tk 73,961.97 crore, or 4.59 per cent, to Tk 16,87,024.61 crore in the quarter of April-June as compared to previous quarter. Experts attributed the deposit surge to heightened money supply in the market.The government's substantial borrowings from the central bank, totaling Tk 1,24,122 crore in FY23, with Tk 98,826 crore sourced from the central bank, injected new money into the financial sector.As economic pressures persist, limited investment options have led individuals to channel their funds into financial institutions, according to experts.Furthermore, NBFI offering deposit interest rates around 7-8 per cent, which beats most banks, further incentivise the shift, they said.Fixed deposits in NBFIs also increased to Tk 43,292 crore at the end of June compared with those of Tk 42,528 crore in the previous quarter.The overall outlook for NBFI sector remains weak, with many companies struggling to operate soundly due to a loss of trust from the public.Massive irregularities in the NBFI sector prompted the government to initiate a process of liquidation of People's Leasing and Financial Services in 2019.The liquidation process was later scrapped and steps have been taken to revive the entity following a court order.