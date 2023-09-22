Video
DSE again ends mixed, CSE slides on lackluster trade

Published : Friday, 22 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46
Business Correspondent



Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) ended mixed for the second consecutive day and the indicators on the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) slid on Thursday amid lackluster trade ahead of the weekend.

At the close of trading DSEX, the key index of the DSE went down by 0.88 point to 6,309.75. But, the DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, rose 5.21 points to 2,146.10 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) also rose 2.97 points to 1,364.61.

 Turnover, the crucial indicator of the market, decreased to Taka 7,353.57 million which was Taka 8,554.76 million at the previous session of the week.

According to the information provided by DSE, among the 309 companies traded in the market on Wednesday, the prices of 69 companies increased, 84 companies decreased and 156 companies' share prices remained unchanged.

The top 10 companies by transactions are:- Union Insurance, Fu-Wang Food, Gemini Sea Food, Metro Spinning, Sea Pearl Beach, Square Pharma, Sonali Paper, Miracle Industries, Emerald Oil and Asia Insurance.

At CSE, the All Share Price Index - CASPI -lost 7.92 points to settle at 18,664.20 and the Selective Categories Index - CSCX - shedding 5.19 points to close at 11,158.53.

Of the issues traded, 53 declined, 48 advanced and 62 issues remained unchanged on the CSE trading floor. The port city's bourse traded 47.22 lakh shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value worth over Tk 24.47 crore.

The main index of another capital market CSE decreased by 7.92 points to 18,664 points. Shares and units of 163 companies were traded on CSE. Among them, the prices of 48 have increased, 53 have decreased and 62 have remained unchanged.



