21 more factories at BSMSN go into production in Nov







Another 21 factories at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar (BSMSN) in Mirersorai, Chattogram are set to go into commercial production from November this year.



"This industrial city has already ensured a good investment environment by ensuring all facilities for industrial investment, including gas, electricity, and water.

Already five companies have started production," said Prime Minister's Principal Secretary M Tofazzel Hossain Miah while briefing journalists after his visit to the industrial zone on Wednesday, said a press release.



He informed that the industrial city has already received around US$19 billion investment proposals from local and foreign companies.



"Many of investors have started working to establish their factories. Around 80 percent of investors are foreign companies," he added.



"Work remained stopped for 3 years during the Covid-19 pandemic. The work has been interrupted several times due to natural calamities," the official said, adding that timeframe would be extended in order to complete the project.



"Land allocation for factories has been cancelled for a big establishment that could not start work in time. The land will be reallocated to new investors who will set up factories," Tofazzel Hossain Miah said.



He also said efforts are being made to relocate families affected by the construction of the industrial zone. He said the government is working to ensure their housing and provide employment opportunities in the industrial area.



He also mentioned that police are taking comprehensive measures to address security concerns for both local residents and the industrial city employees, including establishment of a new police station.



Additionally, matter concerning jetty is under consideration, he added. Bangladesh Economic Zone Authority (BEZA) Chairman Yusuf Harun, and senior officials of the administration were present.



Another 21 factories at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar (BSMSN) in Mirersorai, Chattogram are set to go into commercial production from November this year."This industrial city has already ensured a good investment environment by ensuring all facilities for industrial investment, including gas, electricity, and water.Already five companies have started production," said Prime Minister's Principal Secretary M Tofazzel Hossain Miah while briefing journalists after his visit to the industrial zone on Wednesday, said a press release.He informed that the industrial city has already received around US$19 billion investment proposals from local and foreign companies."Many of investors have started working to establish their factories. Around 80 percent of investors are foreign companies," he added."Work remained stopped for 3 years during the Covid-19 pandemic. The work has been interrupted several times due to natural calamities," the official said, adding that timeframe would be extended in order to complete the project."Land allocation for factories has been cancelled for a big establishment that could not start work in time. The land will be reallocated to new investors who will set up factories," Tofazzel Hossain Miah said.He also said efforts are being made to relocate families affected by the construction of the industrial zone. He said the government is working to ensure their housing and provide employment opportunities in the industrial area.He also mentioned that police are taking comprehensive measures to address security concerns for both local residents and the industrial city employees, including establishment of a new police station.Additionally, matter concerning jetty is under consideration, he added. Bangladesh Economic Zone Authority (BEZA) Chairman Yusuf Harun, and senior officials of the administration were present.