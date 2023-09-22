Video
Nepali delegate discusses trade scopes with BGMEA Prez

Published : Friday, 22 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
Business Correspondent

 
A delegation representing the Ministry of  Industry, Commerce and Supplies of Nepal held a meeting with Faruque Hassan,  President of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association  (BGMEA) .

During the meeting held at BGMEA Complex in Dhaka on Wednesday, both sides discussed  issues of mutual interests, potential areas of collaboration, and trade and  investment opportunities between the two countries.
The Nepali delegation, led by Baburam Gautam, Director General of the Department of Industry within the Government of Nepal, exchanged ideas and information with the BGMEA President, said a press release.

The discussion encompassed a wide range of topics, including the thriving readymade garment industry in Bangladesh, its future prospects, and the strategic vision for its continued growth.

Faruque shared insights into Bangladesh's emphasis on diversifying its market for garment exports and its ongoing efforts to explore new export destinations.

He expressed a keen interest in exporting readymade garments to Nepal and emphasized the importance of collaboration between the two countries to unlock mutually beneficial opportunities.



