

United Aygaz LPG, Singer Bangladesh sign business deal



The signing ceremony was attended by leaders and top-level executives from both organizations, namely, Nasiruddin Akhter Rashid, Director - United Group, Harun Orta� - Chief Financial Officer, Showkat Osman Jamil, Head of Sales of United Aygaz LPG Ltd and Kazi Rafiqul Islam- Sales Director, Shabbir Hossain- Marketing Director of SINGER Bangladesh, and other concerned officials from both organizations.



Ahmet Erc�ment Polat shared: "This initiative marks a groundbreaking milestone in the LPG industry as it focuses on considering the well-being of all individuals involved in our value chain, not just our employees.

We view this partnership as a responsibility as it enables us to safeguard the welfare of individuals across various sectors.



"The distributors, retailers and the delivery personnel are very crucial parts of our value chain. They are the contact points with our customers. That's why we are giving so much importance to their life and health.



"Recently we also pen deal with a renowned insurance company which covers life insurance, OPD, IPD etc to them. We want to be the pioneer company with such kind of differentiation and also value-adding projects in the industry. The SINGER agreement is a prime example.



It offers exclusive discounts from SINGER Bangladesh to United Aygaz LPG Ltd. for its dedicated distributors, esteemed retailers, and diligent delivery personnel.



M. H. M. FAIROZ, conveyed his sentiments, stating: "This agreement stands as a testament to the admirable ethos upheld by United Aygaz LPG Ltd., which exemplifies their unwavering commitment to their valued stakeholders, including distributors, retailers, and delivery personnel.



At SINGER Bangladesh, we take great pride and joy in embarking on this collaborative journey with United Aygaz. We extend our heartfelt wishes for their continued success in the promising endeavors that lie ahead."



