Friday, 22 September, 2023, 11:40 PM
StanChart wins 2 Visa payments excellence awards

Published : Friday, 22 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Standard Chartered Bangladesh (StanChart) recently received two awards at Visa's Payments Excellence Awards 2023.  The awards programme is part of the Visa Leadership Conclave 2023, which carried the theme, "Towards a Cashless, Smart Bangladesh."

During the awards ceremony, the Bank was recognised for "Excellence in Consumer Cards - Credit" - this coveted award was the biggest of the night in the Credit Cards category, says a press release.

The Bank also received an award for "Excellence in Contactless Payments - Issuer." Both accolades highlight Standard Chartered's drive to develop and implement a comprehensive cashless ecosystem for all valued clients and customers.

As a pioneer in digital payments, Standard Chartered is committed to providing customers across Bangladesh with products that enable them to save, spend, and enjoy a variety of exceptional rewards and offers.

The Bank's credit and debit card offerings incorporate state-of-the-art innovation and technology, which help to make a difference in the lives of cardholders.

Enamul Huque, Managing Director and Head of Client Coverage, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking, StanChart said: "We look forward to continuing our journey with Visa in contributing to the growth of Bangladesh's journey of going cashless by promoting the adoption of safe, secure, and payment processes."

Sabbir Ahmed, Managing Director and Head of Consumer, Private and Business Banking, StanChart said: "Standard Chartered is proud to lead the journey towards a Cashless Bangladesh by promoting the acceptance of digital payments.

We are dedicated to making the digital transaction space safer, smarter, and easier to navigate. These achievements have been made possible thanks to the continued support of valued clients and the relentless efforts of our colleagues."

Enamul Huque, Managing Director and Head of Client Coverage, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking, Standard Chartered Bangladesh, and Sabbir Ahmed, Managing Director and Head of Consumer, Private and Business Banking, Standard Chartered Bangladesh, collected both awards on behalf of the Bank.



