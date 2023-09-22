Video
Southeast Bank elects Akikur Rahman as Vice Chairman

Published : Friday, 22 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Md Akikur Rahman has been elected as Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chairman of Executive Committee of Southeast Bank Limited.

He was unanimously elected as Vice Chairman of the bank held recently in its 707th Board Meeting, says a press release. He is associated with Southeast Bank Limited since its inception as a Sponsor Director.

He is the Chairman of RAR Investment Limited United Kingdom. He is also the Chairman of Dorking Muslim Community Association, United Kingdom. He is the Managing Director of RAR Holding Limited.

He is also the Vice Chairman of International Medical College and Hospital, Gazipur, Bangladesh.



