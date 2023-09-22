

Premier Bank holds award ceremony for English Medium School Teachers



M. Reazul Karim, Managing Director and CEO of The Bank presided over the sombre ceremony where Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury (MP), Deputy Minister of Education graced the ceremony as chief guest, says a press release.



M Imran Iqbal, Director and Chairman of Risk Management Committee of The Premier Bank and Md Nazrul Islam Khan, Former Education Secretary, Curator of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Memorial Museum attended the ceremony as special guests.

Teachers from the top English Medium schools in the country, senior officials of the bank along with local eminent business persons and city elite attended the ceremony.



