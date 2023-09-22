Video
Save the Children rep Istia Jahan attends UN SDG summit

Published : Friday, 22 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Business Correspondent

Save the Children rep Istia Jahan attends UN SDG summit

Save the Children rep Istia Jahan attends UN SDG summit

Istia Jahan Tanjen, a youth participant of Save the Children in Bangladesh has attended the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Summit, a part of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York as a youth representative from Bangladesh.

SDG Summit is providing a unique opportunity to expand and strengthen meaningful youth engagement at all levels, particularly in the scope of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

To discuss the views, recommendations, and commitments of youth on strengthening meaningful youth engagement in policy and decision-making processes across all levels;

After receiving entrepreneurship training, Istia started an online fashion business which has financially empowered her to advance both in her career and her education.

She firmly believes that these initiatives that empower and strengthen young women can play a significant role in preventing child marriage in Bangladesh which still has the highest number child marriages in the world, says a press release.
 
She has spoken on the pressing need for progress by the government to advance on a number of the goals, especially and including the goals on quality education, gender equality and climate action and those affect the youth.?

Before leaving Bangladesh Istia said, "I am going there as a youth advocate. In my message at the SDG Summit, I'll highlight how it's important for world leaders to understand what life is like for children and youth. They must listen to and consider towards which world the children are heading.

This way, we can make decisions that are better for the future generation and help achieve the Sustainable Development Goals."

Each of the 193 Member States of the United Nations has an equal participation here. The 78th session of the UNGA 2023 marks a crucial milestone in the journey towards achieving the 2030 Agenda and the urgent need to put the 17 SDGs back on track.

Its 2023 meeting is emphasizing climate change, the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals, and the war in Ukraine.



