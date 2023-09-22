Video
‘USAID for more resilient and prosperous BD’

Published : Friday, 22 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 93

USAID Mission Director Reed Aeschliman on Thursday said they are committed to standing with their Bangladeshi partners and working together for a "more resilient and prosperous" future regardless of what challenges they face.

"We are lucky to have great partners in Bangladesh," he said, adding that empowering people enables them to reach their ultimate objective to help Bangladeshis build a more resilient, democratic and prosperous society in which all citizens have an opportunity to thrive.

Reed Aeschliman said strengthening democratic principles is a critical cornerstone in maximising economic growth in any country.

"Economic studies show that when it comes to growth, democracy significantly increases development- especially in health and human capital," he said.

The USAID Mission Director said public sector and development partners alone cannot stimulate growth to the scale needed for Bangladesh to become an upper-middle income country.

"This is why private sector engagement and leveraging public-private partnerships are more important than ever," said the US senior official.

He said they continue to face evolving challenges like climate change. "We also need to be inclusive of key segments of Bangladesh's population- including youth, women and marginalized communities so they can contribute to Bangladesh's economic growth more fully."    �UNB



